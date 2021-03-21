Annual arts trail returns to town centre

Published: 1:43 PM March 21, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM March 21, 2021

An annual arts trail returns next month around the county town.

Hertford Town Council has once again partnered with Courtyard Arts to run the popular Hertford Arts Trail this year.

Designed to showcase and promote the talent of local artists, the 2021 trail will run from Monday, April 12 until Saturday, May 8.

The 2021 Hertford Arts Trail will take place from April 12 to May 8 at various locations around Hertford town centre. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

To coincide with the reopening of non-essential retailers, the trail will see over 30 talented artists exhibit their work in prime locations across Hertford town centre.

The public can view the pop-up exhibitions free of charge.

The trail is intended to encourage more visitors to the town centre, promote the artists whose work will be on sale, and support the venues offering the exhibition space at a time when many businesses will be reopening their doors for the first time since December 2020.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: "The Hertford Arts Trail is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent of some amazing local artists.

"The participation of so many artists is going to make exploring the Hertford Arts Trail a must-do activity this spring, as well as be a great way to enjoy all that Hertford town centre has to offer as businesses reopen to customers."

An array of media will be on display from sculpture to cartoonist, oil on canvas to pottery.

A spokesperson for Courtyard Arts, Hertford Arts Trail associate partners, said: "We are delighted to again be partnering with Hertford Town Council for the 2021 Hertford Arts Trail.

"The trail offers talented artists from the region the opportunity to exhibit, share and market their work as part of this event.

"It will be wonderful to see the town transformed by their creativity."

Among the venues set to take part are florist Twisted Willows, Hertford Theatre, McMullens Brewery, Leaf Café, Mudlarks Garden Café, Hertford Museum, Concord Trophies, Courtyard Arts and Hertford Cake Co.

Venue opening times will vary, and it is suggested that visitors check location opening times in advance by visiting www.gohertford.co.uk.

A hard copy of the events programme will be available to collect from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre.

Any visitors to the Hertford Arts Trail will need to ensure they adhere to the latest government guidelines while in the town centre and participating venues.