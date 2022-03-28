Free Hertford Arts Trail returns as part of month-long festival

The Hertford Arts Trail is a pop-up art exhibition in venues located around the town centre, where venues consist of a multitude of retailers including bars and cafes, beauty salons, clothes retailers and gift shops. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The annual Hertford Arts Festival, including the popular free of charge Arts Trail, returns in April.

Designed to showcase and promote the local arts and culture in the county town, the festival runs from Saturday, April 9 until Saturday, May 7.

An Art Trail features during the month-long festival, where artists will exhibit and sell work across the town centre. The pop-up exhibitions in shops, cafes and businesses are free to visit.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Hertford Arts Festival is a great opportunity to experience a variety of art-related events in the town.

"The Art Trail is an art exhibition with a difference, and a fantastic collaboration between local businesses and artists.

"Whether you enjoy viewing the artworks over the course of the month as you do your shopping, or complete the full trail in one go, make sure to visit all 21 art locations.”

The Art Trail is intended to encourage more visitors into Hertford town centre, promote the artists whose work will be on sale, and support the venues offering the exhibition space.

An array of art will be on display from sculpture to cartoonist, oil on canvas to pottery.

Venue opening times will vary and it is suggested that visitors check in advance by visiting www.gohertford.co.uk.

A hard copy of the events programme will be available to collect from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre at the beginning of the trail.

There are over 20 artists taking part in the Hertford Art Trail:

Hertford Library: Angela Roberts and Paul Morris.

Mudlarks Garden Café: Nick Dittrich.

Thomas Childs & Co: Leila Nabih.

Beyond Beauty: Elise Mendelle.

Eye Mind Heart: Chio Fernandez and Betty Grove.

The Women’s Society Boutique: Jude O’Sullivan.

Magpie Amore: Sue Pegg.

Highway Cycles: Macy-Leigh and James Caton.

Courtyard Arts: Courtyard Open Exhibition and Gallery Shop.

Hertford Town & Tourist Information Centre: Amy Wilson and Teresa West.

Leaf Café: Jennifer Scott McDiarmid and Alex Devlin.

Chapter79: Janet Gardner.

Hertford Coffee Lab: Ben Hope.

Designer Eyes: Kristin Ogilvie.

Frankie & Olive: Julie Arnall.

Natural Health: Claire Layman.

Shepherds of Hertford: Emma Marsden.

Rossi’s Attic: Kirstie Tebbs and Hugo Harris.

Brothership Studio: Various Artists.

Brothership Beckwiths: Various Artists.

Twisted Willows: Laith Shewayish.

The Hertford Arts Festival also includes other cultural events taking place during the month-long festivities including a free Hertford Castle Art Trail for families to enjoy, Courtyard Arts Open Exhibition and The Hertford Art Society Exhibition.

