Heritage Live is looking to launch new events at Hatfield House next year.

English Heritage has announced that large concerts will not be held at Kenwood House in London next summer.

The former stately home on Hampstead Heath this year saw the return of major events with headliners including Boy George and Culture Club, Sit Down indie favourites James, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

The crowd for James at Kenwood House this summer. - Credit: André Langlois

Boy George of Culture Club on stage for Heritage Live at Kenwood House. - Credit: André Langlois

After staging six outdoor shows in the grounds of Kenwood House this summer, Heritage Live is now looking to move to Hatfield Park next year.

The West Garden at Hatfield House. - Credit: Alan Davies

Exact details of when Heritage Live shows will be put on in the grounds of Hatfield House next summer haven't been announced yet, and no line-up details have been confirmed either.

A press release from Heritage Live states: "We would like to thank English Heritage for their help over the years in making the Kenwood House shows a great success, as we move just a little further North for 2023.

"We look forward to making new friends at Hatfield House, and hope that everyone who has enjoyed our shows on Hampstead Heath in previous years will join us, just up the road, in Hertfordshire.

"Heritage Live prides itself on delivering the highest calibre of line-ups, and we can’t wait to show you what we have planned, which will be announced in due course."

The West Garden at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies

The Hertfordshire estate hosted a massive Michael Bublé concert, promoted by AEG Presents, on Saturday, July 23, with ticket holders complaining about the long queues to get into the car park before the show. Some missed the start of the concert.

There were later chaotic scenes leaving the venue as thousands of vehicles attempted to leave the park by the same exit route.

Residents in Old Hatfield have also complained about concert traffic using quiet residential roads.

Working with stakeholders at English Heritage over the years at Kenwood House, Heritage Live have delivered concerts headlined by the likes of Nile Rodgers, Kris Kristofferson, David Rodigan’s ‘Reggae on the Heath’, Russell Watson and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Noel Gallagher.

Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “We’ve created amazing memories at Kenwood over five years, with the highest standard of show and stage productions that will be cherished by our hundreds of thousands of attendees for their lifetimes.

"For us, this is what it’s all about, as well as being able to introduce huge numbers of people to the stunning Kenwood site, which they would have never otherwise visited, which has been a great privilege.”

Settling down to some Bananarama at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens last summer. - Credit: © Celia Bartlett

Heritage Live is also promoting a series of concerts at English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden, Essex, this week.

Simple Minds headline on Thursday, August 11, followed by The Bootleg Beatles, Elbow, and Sir Tom Jones performing on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Heritage Live is operated by leading concert and tour promoters GCE Live.