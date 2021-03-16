Henry Moore Studios & Gardens reopening to the public

Published: 12:03 PM March 16, 2021

Henry Moore's The Arch 1963/69. Photo: John Chase. - Credit: Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation.

Art lovers will be able to explore Henry Moore's sculptures in the grounds of his Hertfordshire home.

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens will welcome back visitors to explore the expansive grounds of Moore’s home from Wednesday, March 31 in compliance with all COVID-19 national regulations.

While museums and galleries across the country remain inaccessible during national restrictions, director Godfrey Worsdale and his team at the Henry Moore Foundation are delighted to be able to offer visitors a unique cultural experience in the outdoors this spring.

Henry Moore's Double Oval 1966. Photo: Jonty Wilde. - Credit: Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation.

Godfrey Worsdale OBE said: "We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back safely to explore the Henry Moore Studios & Gardens at Perry Green after a long winter.

"We have all missed being able to experience art throughout the lockdown, so we look forward to inviting visitors to enjoy Moore’s sculptural forms in the outdoors as they were intended to be seen.”

Widely recognised as one of the most important artists of the 20th century, sculptor Henry Moore, along with his wife Irina, established their house and studios in Perry Green, Hertfordshire, in 1940.

Their rural setting served not only as a refuge from The Blitz in London but as a profound source of inspiration – influencing the scale and scope of many of Moore’s most acclaimed works.

The picturesque natural surroundings stimulated Moore’s creativity – from the rolling landscape itself to the rocks and orchards found throughout the estate.

Having established the Henry Moore Foundation in 1977, Moore gifted the grounds, buildings and contents of his 70-acre estate to the Foundation, which continues to conserve and present his work in the setting in which it was created.

Henry Moore'S Large Reclining Figure 1984. Photo: John Chase - Credit: Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation.

The peaceful grounds of Henry Moore Studios & Gardens are just a short trip from London, and accessible from two local train stations.

They present Moore’s iconic sculptures in the landscape where he conceived them, offering visitors the opportunity to interact with the works physically as well as intellectually.

While walk-up tickets will be available on the day, Henry Moore Studios & Gardens recommends that visitors pre-book ahead of their visit at the website at www.henry-moore.org/visit/henry-moore-studios-gardens.

Hoglands, Henry Moore’s family home at Perry Green. Photo: Jonty Wilde. - Credit: Reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation.

To ensure the safety of visitors and to help avoid queues and crowds, the Studios & Gardens team has introduced strict hygiene measures including floor markings and signage indicating where to queue, separate entry and exit points to the gardens and buildings wherever possible.

The toilets will be regularly cleaned throughout the day, and hand sanitiser will be available throughout the site.