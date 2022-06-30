Hertfordshire County Council will fund free summer activity camps for children in the Welwyn Hatfield area

HAPpy (Holiday Activities Programme) camps will be held for children and young people in Hertfordshire schools and are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals. - Credit: HCC

Free summer activity camps will be held for children in the Welwyn Hatfield area, funded by Hertfordshire County Council.

HAPpy (Holiday Activities Programme) camps will be held for children and young people in Hertfordshire schools who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

The camps will offer healthy food and fun activities during the school holidays, and are coordinated by Herts Sports Partnership and the Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF) and run by more than 80 different providers.

The sessions available in the Welwyn Hatfield area range from a dance and drama camp, a performing arts camp, golfing, basketball and so much more.

Booking is now open for over 45,000 places available at 190 HAPpy camps that are run throughout the county from Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, August 31.

School around the county are now providing booking codes to families of eligible children.

At the sessions, which vary in duration from four to seven hours long, eligible children and young people can enjoy free food, free sports and free craft activities.

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for children, young people and families, said, “we are delighted to be working in partnership to run this programme again, supporting local families at a time when they need it most.

“If your child is eligible, make sure they don’t miss out. Get your code and book their place at one of the many camps running this summer.”

Shelley Woods, holiday gap lead at Herts Sports Partnership, said: “Providing fun and enriching opportunities for children all over Hertfordshire is of paramount importance to everyone involved with HAPpy Camps and we are privileged to work with so many expert deliverers.

"We want children to reflect back on their days at camp as times that they made some of the best, lifelong memories!”

More details of the programme, the camps available and how to book your child’s place can be found at: sportinherts.org.uk/booking

For any additional questions contact: HAF@herts.ac.uk