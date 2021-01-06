Your favourite winter view picture could win you £250

Published: 6:13 PM January 6, 2021

Budding photographers in Hatfield are being asked to share pictures of their favourite local winter views for a competition, to be in with the chance of winning £250.

McCarthy Stone, which is currently building the new Highclere House development on Great North Road in Hatfield, is looking to capture some of the architecture and culture that can be found around every corner of the town, so it can be enjoyed by its current and future residents.

The competition aims to showcase seasonal photographs of streetscapes, scenery, wildlife and landscapes taken by Hatfield’s amateur photographers and members of the community that encapsulate their favourite local views in winter.

These might be well known views of the magnificent Hatfield House and grounds or of the Mill Green Museum and Mill. They could be ‘best kept secrets’ or even have a personal meaning.

Whatever the view, McCarthy Stone wants to hear from you, and entrants could be in with a chance of winning £250.

Mayor of Hatfield, Councillor Margaret Eames-Petersen, will judge the competition.

The best photographs will be displayed in the new development and the winning entrant will receive £250.

Councillor Eames-Petersen said: “Hatfield is such an attractive town, and so photogenic.

"It’s very difficult to choose a favourite view, but for me personally the street scenes of Old Hatfield and the expansive gardens and woodland at Hatfield House typify this part of England.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the entries come in and to choosing a winner.”

Julie Ward, national sales director at McCarthy Stone, added: “As the people of England continue to face restrictions due to the pandemic, we will all be spending more time getting out and about in our local areas for our daily exercise – and a wintery walk is the perfect opportunity to appreciate the landscapes and landmarks on our doorstep.

“Hatfield has so many stunning views, it is important that the community at our new development, Highclere House, will eventually get to discover some of these for themselves.

"In the meantime, we would encourage people in the town to take their cameras or phones when they are on their daily walks and capture photographs of Hatfield in all its splendour which can be entered into our competition.

“We want the photographs to take pride of place in our new show complex. These will be enjoyed for years to come by our residents and customers at the development.”

CGI of McCarthy Stone's Highclere House, Hatfield, development - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Each entrant is permitted to submit a maximum of five photos.

These should be emailed to mccarthyandstone@mccann.com by the closing date of Sunday, January 31, 2021, with ‘Hatfield’ in the subject header.

In your email you should include your full name and a title for your photograph and where it was taken.

Open to all ages, under-16s must ask an adult’s permission. Please also ask permission of anyone who appears in your photo. File type should be jpg, no larger than 3MB and landscape.

Before uploading your submission, please check that file size and file type complies with the specifications, otherwise your entry could be rejected.

Entries must also be entirely the work of the entrant.

The competition is open to all UK residents, except employees of McCarthy Stone, their immediate family or anyone directly connected with this competition.

There is one prize of £250 for first place, and the winner will be notified by Friday, February 19, 2021.

For full details of how to enter and terms and conditions visit https://www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/hatfield-photo-contest/



