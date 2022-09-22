Move-in weekend for University of Hertfordshire students starts on Saturday, September 24 (File picture) - Credit: Gabrielle Mustapich/Unsplash

Freshers - welcome to Hertfordshire!

Next week, the University of Hertfordshire will open its doors at the College Lane and de Havilland campuses to new students from across the UK and the world.

It can only mean one thing - freshers' week is here.

Here's what new students can expect in 2022:

1. Moving In Party, The Loft

The Forum Hertfordshire, where the Herts SU's Moving In Party will take place - Credit: Casey Gutteridge

When? Saturday, September 24 (10pm-3am).

Where? The Forum's Seventy7 and The Loft, at the College Lane Campus, Hatfield.

How much? Students - £8, Guests - £10.

DJ KALM has been confirmed for the first students' union party of 2022-23.

"The one and only 'Moving In Party' has finally returned, sponsored by Strats Students," a Students' Union statement reads.

"It's time to meet and make friends with both new and returning students in our brand new venue whilst raving to the hottest tracks brought to you by our finest DJs including DJ KALM."

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5556/

2. HelloFest, The Oval

The University of Hertfordshire welcomes its 2022-23 freshers from Saturday, September 24 - Credit: Danny Loo

When? Sunday, September 25 (noon-6pm).

Where? The Oval at the College Lane campus, Hatfield.

How much? No ticket needed.

Featuring kho kho, roller skating, speedminton, ultimate frisbee and dodgeball, HelloFest is billed as a "mini day-time festival on the last day of move-in weekend."

Running from 12noon until 6pm, HelloFest promises fun, music and socialising.

Live DJs will perform with an inflatable assault course, free ice cream, street food and other performances on offer.

Students can even sign up to perform on stage.

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5627/

3. Climate Crafts and Eco Arts, Hutton Hall

An upcycling tie dye workshop is set to take place at Hutton Hall on Monday, September 26 - Credit: Alexander Grey/Unsplash

When? Monday, September 26 (1pm-3.45pm).

Where? Herts Students' Union, College Lane campus, Hatfield.

How much? £2.50 per ticket.

This outdoor (weather permitting - inside Hutton Hall in wet weather) event features three 45-minute sessions between 1pm and 3.45pm.

"This creative social session aims to teach you sustainable ways of upcycling old clothes and creating cool collages and coasters out of old bits and bobs around your house and garden," the description reads.

"For the tie-dye, we'll provide the t-shirts and tie dye, it's up to you what you create with them.

"You can decide whether to go full-blown rainbow or opt for a more chilled, pastel colour palette.

"Whichever look you're going for we will be on hand to guide you. Once the workshop is over, you'll be able to keep hold of your creations and wear them with pride."

Aprons or wearing old clothes is recommended, the description adds.

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5628/

4. Speed Friending, The Chapman Lounge

When? Tuesday, September 27 (4pm-7pm).

Where? The Champman Lounge, Main Reception, College Lane campus, Hatfield.

How much? Free (ticketed).

"Beat the awkwardness with our fast-paced session to meet and make new friends," organisers said.

"Just like speed-dating, you’ll have a few minutes to chat one-on-one with another student before moving on to talk to someone else."

A few minutes of one-on-one conversation with each individual is aided by pre-set questions to help conversation flow.

Three one-hour sessions will begin at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5629/

5. Big Wednesday Launch Party, The Forum

The Big Wednesday Launch Party starts at 10pm on September 28 (File picture) - Credit: Antoine J/Unsplash

When? Wednesday, September 28 (10pm-3am).

Where? The Loft at The Forum, College Lane campus, Hatfield.

How much? Various (ticketed).

The university's "big night" of the week, Big Wednesdays has its first night of the semester on September 28.

Featuring "loads of giveaways", the launch party kicks off at 10pm and runs until 3am.

Organisers promise entertainers, stilt walkers and a "fully dressed venue".

JYNX, Jay Knox and DJ FXZE are on the bill.

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5560/

6. Common Room Drop-in Party, Common Rooms

When? Thursday, September 29 (4pm-10pm).

Where? Common Rooms at the College Lane and de Havilland campuses, both Hatfield.

How much? Free (ticketed).

"In conjunction with our societies, join us for a high-energy meet and greet in your common room," organisers said.

"Find us on both College Lane and de Havilland as we socialise with music, activities and games."

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5631/

7. Welcome Fair, Hutton Lawn

When? Friday, September 30 (10am-4pm).

Where? Hutton Lawn, College Lane campus, Hatfield.

On September 30, a Welcome Fair will be taking place on the Hutton Lawn, Collage Lane Campus.

This will feature stalls run by local businesses, charities, organisations and Herts Students' Union.

Deals described as "incredible", freebies, food and drink will all be available.

The event also offers a chance for students to learn about the range of societies available to join at the university.

Info online: https://hertssu.com/ents/event/5635/