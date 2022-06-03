The Slam Dunk Festival 2022 takes place in Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4 with some roads in Hatfield closed during the day. - Credit: Nathan Robinson / Alan Davies

There will be road closures in place around Old Hatfield on Saturday, June 4 due to the all-day Slam Dunk music festival.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 is set to take place in Hatfield Park for the fourth time on Saturday.

Thousands of pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock music fans are due to attend the UK’s biggest independent rock festival.

A road sign opposite Batterdale in Old Hatfield stating the stretch of the Great North Road outside Hatfield Station will be closed on Saturday, June 4 due to the Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield Park.

In a letter to Hatfield residents, Slam Dunk organisers say they have put in place a number of travel-associated measures "to ensure the safety of customers and to minimise disruption to local residents".

There will be 'resident only' permits in operation for locals in the vicinity of the festival venue from early morning until the end of the day.

Some roads in Hatfield will be closed - except for local residents with permits - on Saturday, June 4 due to the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park.

Main gates and car parks for the Hatfield festival will open at 9am on Saturday, with the arenas opening at 11am. The first bands will be on stage before noon.

All ticket holders arriving in cars will be directed into Hatfield Park via the A414 entrance, to prevent traffic clogging up roads in the town.

There will be roads closed with residents' only permit access in Old Hatfield on Saturday, June 4 due to the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park.

The 'resident only' permit scheme will operate in streets near Hatfield House and the old town. Among the roads included are The Broadway, Church Lane, Old Hertford Road, and Arm and Sword Lane.

This will restrict vehicle access to residents and their visitors only.

With the pedestrian entrance to the festival being opposite the town's railway station, the stretch of the Great North Road in front of Hatfield Station will be closed until the early hours of Sunday morning to allow festival-goers to exit the site.

There will be roads closed with residents' only permit access in Old Hatfield on Saturday, June 4 due to the Slam Dunk Festival taking place in Hatfield Park.

With former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher playing Knebworth Park on the same day, Thameslink and Great Northern are expecting trains to be very busy on the route from Stevenage into and out of London.

Slam Dunk's website says: "There is another large event taking place on Saturday 4th June within close proximity to Slam Dunk Festival.

"As doors for this event are 11am, we anticipate public transport routes will be very busy specially as both events require the same train routes to site.

"Please allow extra time for travel and if travelling by train please plan to travel between 8.30am – 10.30am if possible to avoid the rush."

The Killers are also playing Arsenal FC's Emirates Stadium on Saturday, June 4, meaning Finsbury Park station will be busy as well.

Slam Dunk organisers are expecting trains to be packed late in the evening when fans travel home.

"We anticipate trains to be very busy back to King's Cross/Central London," the Slam Dunk website states.

There is no inbound shuttle bus to the Slam Dunk South site.

However, Slam Dunk is running a dedicated shuttle bus service from the festival, which will take people directly to Kentish Town Road, where they can then access the Tufnell Park Tube Station. To book visit here.

Alternatively, Big Green Coach are operating coach services nationally, including services directly to London Victoria.

Following successful events in Hatfield Park in 2018, 2019 and 2021, Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 will be headlined by Sum 41, Neck Deep and Alexisonfire.

Sum 41 are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022.

The festival was previously held at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

Hatfield Park hosted a huge open-air concert by You Me At Six on the Slam Dunk main stage on Thursday night.