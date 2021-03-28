Schools out so Hatfield Park reopens for Easter holidays

Published: 8:14 PM March 28, 2021

Schools out for the Easter holidays in Hertfordshire and parents will be looking for somewhere to take the kids during the break.

Despite the slight lifting of lockdown restrictions taking effect from Monday, March 29, indoor attractions and zoos are still closed.

However, Hatfield Park and the estate's wonderful woodland walks will be open each day of the Herts Easter school holidays from Monday, March 29, except Good Friday, April 2 when the park is closed.

Hatfield House's park and gardens will then open from Saturday, April 3.

The Red and Blue Woodland Walks at Hatfield Park take you to the Broadwater. - Credit: Alan Davies

The stately home posted on its Instagram page: "So if you are looking to get outside and take the children on an adventure book your advanced ticket now."

All tickets must be purchased in advance and numbers are capped each day to control visitor numbers and prevent overcrowding.

A map of the Woodland Walks at Hatfield Park. - Credit: Hatfield House

To book, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk

The 400-year-old Jacobean mansion at Hatfield House is due to reopen to visitors from Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Broadwater in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies



