News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Schools out so Hatfield Park reopens for Easter holidays

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:14 PM March 28, 2021   
The Broadwater in Hatfield Park.

The Broadwater in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Alan Davies

Schools out for the Easter holidays in Hertfordshire and parents will be looking for somewhere to take the kids during the break.

Despite the slight lifting of lockdown restrictions taking effect from Monday, March 29, indoor attractions and zoos are still closed.

However, Hatfield Park and the estate's wonderful woodland walks will be open each day of the Herts Easter school holidays from Monday, March 29, except Good Friday, April 2 when the park is closed.

Hatfield House's park and gardens will then open from Saturday, April 3.

The Red and Blue Woodland Walks at Hatfield Park take you to the Broadwater.

The Red and Blue Woodland Walks at Hatfield Park take you to the Broadwater. - Credit: Alan Davies

The stately home posted on its Instagram page: "So if you are looking to get outside and take the children on an adventure book your advanced ticket now."

All tickets must be purchased in advance and numbers are capped each day to control visitor numbers and prevent overcrowding.

A map of the Woodland Walks at Hatfield Park.

A map of the Woodland Walks at Hatfield Park. - Credit: Hatfield House

To book, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk

The 400-year-old Jacobean mansion at Hatfield House is due to reopen to visitors from Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Broadwater in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

The Broadwater in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies


Most Read

  1. 1 'Developers have no idea what a garden city it is' - Proposals for blocks of flats threaten town's identity say residents
  2. 2 Celebrity Herts couple complete volunteer vaccination training with St John Ambulance
  3. 3 Two seriously injured in collision between milk float and car
  1. 4 What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
  2. 5 Festival day tickets go on sale as line-up splits revealed
  3. 6 County lines drug dealer who preyed on teenagers is jailed
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City John Lewis survives as retailer announces closures
  5. 8 Appeal after woman reportedly touched inappropriately under train bridge
  6. 9 'This is history' - 10 top gigs held at Knebworth House
  7. 10 Drug dealer jailed for two years for intent to supply Class A drugs
Hatfield House
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Canabis

Cannabis factory discovered on street where average house costs £2 million

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The Chequers Inn

'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station.

Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn's Martin Sheppard with his two grandchildren

Lister Hospital

'Dad died in agony while medics watched - it was like a horror film'

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus