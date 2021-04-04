Hatfield events to trial COVID vaccine passports scheme

Published: 10:44 AM April 4, 2021

Hatfield House is set to host three 10km runs as part of the government's pilot scheme for COVID vaccine passports. - Credit: Alan Davies

Events in Hatfield will be used to trial the government's COVID-19 'vaccine passports'.

Hatfield Park has been picked for one of the initial nine pilot events for the controversial ‘COVID status certification’ scheme.

The Hertfordshire stately home will host three 10k mass participation runs over the weekend of Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, April 25, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed last night (Saturday).

The Hertsmere MP tweeted: "We have revealed the initial pilot events which will help pave the way for larger audiences at sport, theatre and gigs this summer.

"The government’s science-led Events Research Programme will work with organisers to undertake studies to get fans and audiences back safely."

We have revealed the initial pilot events which will help pave the way for larger audiences at sport, theatre and gigs this summer.



The government’s science-led Events Research Programme will work with organisers to undertake studies to get fans and audiences back safely. pic.twitter.com/CFtZKTwNlN — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) April 3, 2021

The fun runs at Hatfield House on April 24 and 25 will take place with 3,000 runners and up to 3,000 spectators allowed at each.

Other sports events included in the test scheme include the Carabao Cup Final, the second FA Cup semi-final, and the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

Writing in today's Mail On Sunday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We will examine the risks closely, plan to keep people safe, mitigate the dangers and, in doing, so we will be able to have spectators returning in full to events once more.

“Each successful pilot is a huge step forward towards the life we all miss sorely, every day."

The Prime Minister – who will set out more details on Monday – said the government was doing “everything we can” to enable the return of mass gatherings and indoor events as lockdown restrictions ease in England.

Boris Johnson said: “We have made huge strides over the past few months with our vaccine programme and everyone in the country has made huge sacrifices to get us to this stage in our recovery from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus from Downing Street. - Credit: PA

“We are doing everything we can to enable the reopening of our country so people can return to the events, travel and other things they love as safely as possible, and these reviews will play an important role in allowing this to happen.”

As part of the coronavirus vaccination passports pilot, the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton at the national stadium on April 18 will see football fans return for the first time since December, with 4,000 spectators able to attend.

Wembley Stadium in London will stage a number of test events for the government's vaccination passports pilot scheme. - Credit: PA

Manchester City face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup Final seven days later, with 8,000 fans watching and the month-long scheme will conclude with the FA Cup Final on May 15, when 21,000 fans will be allowed to attend.

The World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield – running from April 17 to May 3 – is the first sporting event to be included in the trial and will have 1,000 spectators per day, while there will also be the mass participation run at Hatfield House on April 24 and 25, with 3,000 runners and a further 3,000 spectators.

The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield - Credit: PA

In Liverpool, a comedy club show, the Luna outdoor cinema, a business event, and Circus nightclub will also host pilot events over the coming weeks.

In developing the scheme, officials will take into account three factors – whether an individual has received the vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus, or has “natural immunity” having tested positive in the previous six months.

The NHS is said to be currently working on ways of providing people with the means to demonstrate their COVID status through “digital and non-digital routes” – via a phone app or paperwork signed by a GP.





Here, the PA news agency charts which sports events are included in the pilot and how many spectators will be allowed.

April 17-May 3: Snooker World Championships, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield – Up to 1,000 people a day (indoor seated).

April 18: FA Cup semi-final (Leicester v Southampton), Wembley – 4,000 (outdoor seated).

April 24-25: Three 10k runs, Hatfield Park – 3,000 people and up to 3,000 spectators at each event (outdoor, mass participation run).

April 25: Carabao Cup final (Manchester City v Tottenham), Wembley – 8,000 people (outdoor, seated).

May 15: FA Cup Final (TBD), Wembley – 21,000 people (outdoor, seated).

The pilot events tweeted by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden. - Credit: Oliver Dowden



