'Oh my God, I’m playing with Sam Ryder!' - Messages from Paloma Faith, Lisa Stansfield and Queen Symphonic ahead of Hatfield Park shows
- Credit: Charlotte Graham / Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity
Ahead of this weekend's trio of concerts at Hatfield Park, Paloma Faith, Lisa Stansfield and Queen Symphonic have sent messages to Hertfordshire fans.
Promoters LPH Concerts and Events present Paloma Faith tonight (Friday, August 5) in Hatfield with support from Space Man singer Sam Ryder.
Looking ready to perform, Paloma Faith reveals that she's really excited to share a stage with the UK’s Eurovision star, saying, "Oh my God, I’m playing with Sam Ryder" and that she "can’t wait to meet him".
Like most who will be at Hatfield Park, Paloma "can’t wait to hear him sing".
To the fans she says she "can’t wait to do my thing" and ends with the message "look forward to seeing you all there!".
On the subject of touring, Paloma said previously: “I’ve loved playing live again. I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”
Her fans are in for a treat as she plans to play all her big hits including Only Love Can Hurt Like This, Lullaby, Changing and many more, as well as new songs from her fifth studio album Infinite Things.
The stars of Queen Symphonic will rock Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6.
They have all played big roles in the West End production of We Will Rock You, and are ready to deliver a huge performance of all the Queen classics on Saturday, accompanied by a live rock band and full symphonic orchestra.
The four lead singers – Jon Boyden, Emma Hatton, Jenna Lee James and Pete Eldridge – line up to tell fans in Hertfordshire that they "can’t wait to come to Hatfield House", with Pete closing in typical style with "see you there – rock on!"
Lisa Stansfield performs as a special guest of Simply Red on Sunday, August 7.
In her message, soul diva Lisa reveals that she’s just come off stage at a gig in Bedford Park to tell her fans in Hertfordshire that she "can’t wait to get to Hatfield and do it all again!"
Event information and tickets are available from www.lph.live.