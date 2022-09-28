Hatfield Park and Hatfield House will be lit up for Christmas from November 25, 2022 - Credit: Richard Haughton/Sony Music

A Fire Garden will light up Hatfield Park in the run up to Christmas - with tickets now on sale.

In a preview announcement, the organisers of Hatfield Park's Christmas trail 2022 have unveiled their plan to ignite "hundreds of flame heads interspersed with lantern trees".

The winter spectacular is set to open to the public on Friday, November 25, with exhibits on show across 42 acres of parkland and gardens in Hertfordshire countryside.

Matthew Findlay is the head of UK light trails for promoter Raymond Gubbay and Sony Music.

A Fire Garden light up Hatfield Park from November 25, 2022 - Credit: Rikard Osterlund

He said: "We are hugely excited by the plans for this fantastic new trail, with artists creating beautiful installations which will cast an entirely different light on a beautiful, historic property."

The lantern trees have been created by Mandylights - the company behind Dubai's New Year's Eve spectacular, the ABBA Voyage launch celebrations in Sydney and Enter Shikari's Nothing is True tour light show.

The lantern trees are designed to "echo the timeless beauty of old Victorian-style street lamps".

An organiser said: "The brass effect shades shimmer in bright gold, with electric flames inside the lanterns to inspire a feeling of warm firelight."

They added: "The lights are choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Hatfield’s majestic park into an instant winter wonderland."

The Fire Garden will be designed by the Culture Creative company.

To accompany the light show, independent street food vendors will "bring a delicious twist" to the event, setting up shop in the park.

"Your very merriest Christmas starts here," the organiser said.

"Limited capacity with timed entry - plan now to secure the date and time of your choice.

"Tickets available at https://christmasathatfieldpark.seetickets.com/"

A Neon Tree at Christmas - Credit: Richard Haughton/Sony Music

The trail runs from Friday, November 25 until Saturday, December 31 (New Year's Eve).

Entry will begin at 4.30pm, with last entry at 8pm and a closure time of 10pm.

The trail will be closed on select dates: November 28, 29 and 30, and December 5, 6, 24 (Christmas Eve) and 25 (Christmas Day).

Advance tickets start at £24 for adults, £17 for children or £78 for families (two adults, two children), with parking at £7 per car.