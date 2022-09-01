News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Over 60 wedding professionals to attend Luxury Wedding Fair at Hatfield House

Gopika Madhu

Published: 3:00 PM September 1, 2022
The event will take place at Hatfield House on Sunday November 20 from 11am to 3pm. 

Looking for inspiration for your dream wedding? The Luxury Wedding Fair at Hatfield House is here to do just that. 

The Wedding Fair will be held at Old Palace and contemporary Riding School at Hatfield House on Sunday, November 20 from 11am to 3pm. 

Over 60 leading wedding professionals from near and far will be attending. 

It will also include masterclasses on wedding related topics and the venue will be enhanced with decorations for attendees to gain ideas for their own big day. 

From 12.30pm a fashion show will take place and from 2pm it will showcase the newest bridal and couture gowns, as well as mother of the bride dresses and menswear. All this is topped up with a wide variety of live entertainment. 

Wedding professionals from Hatfield House Hospitality will also help discuss your wedding ideas and provide tips and advice. 

To know more about the event, go to https://tinyurl.com/mrxxmrp2.

Weddings
Hatfield News

