Published: 3:38 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM June 16, 2021

Battle Proms' summer picnic proms at Hatfield House will still take place this summer. - Credit: Battle Proms

Organisers have confirmed that this summer's Hatfield Battle Proms concert is still going ahead.

A summer celebration with music, a Spitfire display, cannons, cavalry and fireworks, the Battle Proms has been a highlight of the Hertfordshire social calendar for 21 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that Step 4 of lockdown easing – and the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions – has been put back four weeks and won't happen until Monday, July 19.

Despite the delay in the government's roadmap out of lockdown, the picnic proms will take place at Hatfield House as planned on Saturday, July 17.

Fans of the event will be delighted to hear that the Battle Proms team have planned this year’s concert to Step 3 guidelines, so are able to go ahead with their ‘party in the park’.

Battle Proms cannon fire and fireworks. - Credit: Supplied by Battle Proms.

There will be a reduced capacity and COVID-19 measures in place.

Battle Proms marketing manager Emma Dexter told us: “With the safety of our wonderful audience, staff and volunteers in mind, we have always planned for a safe and spacious open-air concert with limited capacity and robust safety measures.

"This is all in line with Step 3 guidelines, ensuring that we are able to welcome everyone back this summer regardless of the delay to the roadmap.

"We will, of course, continue to monitor government guidelines and act accordingly to any changes to ensure that everyone enjoys a safe and spectacular concert at the Battle Proms!”

The Battle Proms features a full orchestral performance by the New English Concert Orchestra with a programme of soul-stirring classical favourites, including the 1812 Overture and Beethoven’s Battle Symphony, performed with the full complement of 193 live firing Napoleonic cannon – a Battle Proms speciality!

The Grace Spitfire is set to fly over the Hatfield Battle Proms concert. - Credit: Darren Harbar

An annual highlight for many ‘Battle Prommers’, the iconic Grace Spitfire will once again perform a meticulously choreographed aerial display to the opening pieces of the orchestral performance, including Elgar’s moving Nimrod.

In recent years the Battle Proms audience has also been treated to toe-tapping vintage vocals featuring the talents of Lizzie Deane, who last year formed ‘The Battle Prom Belles’, an Andrews Sisters-style act that will really get the party started at Hatfield House this year.

Tickets for the Battle Proms are available from www.battleproms.com and the organisers are encouraging people to book early to avoid disappointment.