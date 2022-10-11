Museum curator Emma Harper details what half-term activities are taking place at Mill Green Museum & Mill and Welwyn Roman Baths later this month.

Mill Green Museum and Mill - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service





Events at Welwyn Roman Baths

Boys in Roman costumes. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service

We’re kicking off this half-term by signing up recruits to the Roman Army at Welwyn Roman Baths on Tuesday, October 25.

Create your own Roman shield, try on a helmet for size, and practice your fun foam javelin throwing!

See if you’ve got what it takes to ward off some troublesome Celts.

And, of course, there’ll be a chance to visit the Baths too, with lots of fun trails and hands-on activities to explore.

Drop-in from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Book online to avoid disappointment at https://www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/roman-baths/

Welwyn Roman Baths - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service





Events at Mill Green Museum and Mill

Meanwhile at Mill Green Museum and Mill, we are just wild about wildlife, which is why this half-term we’re running a hedgehog themed workshop on Thursday, October 27.

We’ll share a hedgehog story, create hedgehog bread rolls using dough made from our freshly milled stone ground wholemeal organic flour and get crafty with some hedgehog themed activities.

Make hedgehog bread rolls at Mill Green Museum and Mill. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service

You’ll also have the chance to see how our flour is made at our working watermill and see if you can find our table footballers in our latest exhibition on Football in Welwyn Garden City.

Spaces are limited, so make sure you book your ticket online at https://www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/whats-on/activities-the-watermill/

Tickets for both events are £5 per child and include admission to the site.

Mill Green Museum and Mill is staging an event for Black History Month. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service

This half-term we are also working with the council’s Community Partnerships team to mark Black History Month and on Wednesday, October 26 we invite you to join our community event from 11am to 2pm at the Mill.

There’ll be a chance to hear from guest speakers including Gilroy Gregory talking about his book George (The Teenage Years), which follows the story of an 11-year-old boy arriving in England from the island of Jamaica in 1965.

You can also visit the museum’s exhibition charting the history of Black History Month and explore artwork from local students around this year’s theme ‘Action not Words’.

There’ll also be delicious food from local Mama Cynth’s Kitchen.

Museum curator Emma Harper said: "It’s been great to welcome families back to our sites this year and our half-term activities promise to be as fun and interactive as ever!"