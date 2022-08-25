Goatfest returns to the Hertfordshire countryside this August Bank Holiday weekend for another family festival featuring good music, friendly vibes and street food aplenty.

The annual Codicote event will once again take place in Bury Lane from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28.

Organiser Rowan Patel said: "All set and ready for the weekend. Should be a good one!"

Goatfest 2022 line-up poster. - Credit: Goatfest

Among the acts scheduled to appear over the weekend are The London Rock Collective, Scottish I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker singer-​songwriter Sandi Thom, Dave Foster Trio, The Skeltons, and James Robb on the Friday.

Saturday will see The House and Garage Orchestra take to the main stage, presenting DJ Shy Cookie and guest vocalists Shelley Nelson, Kele Le Roc, Sweet Female Attitude and Oggie.

JJ Rosa, Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison and Swanvesta Social Club are also down to play the main stage on Saturday.

It will be a case of Is This the Way to... Codicote for veteran singer Tony Christie on Sunday.

The chart-topping (Is This the Way to) Amarillo star is set to play Goatfest at 5.10pm on Sunday, August 28.

The Goatfest 2022 line-up also includes The Funk & Disco Orchestra presents Odyssey closing the main stage on Sunday.

Others on the bill over the three-day music extravaganza include Papa Shango on the Goat Stage on Saturday, DJ Alex P in the DJ Arena, The Scallywags, Roxy Searle, Second Thoughts, Rayowa, Old Dirty Brasstards, Leonn, and many more.

As the festival's motto says: "In the end, it's all about the music."

Although timings are subject to change, you can find the full Goatfest 2022 stage times and line-ups on the festival's App and below on its Instagram page.

Goatfest started at The Goat Inn in High Street but is now a three-day festival in the village with camping and glamping.

Rowan Patel said: "We’re very much looking forward to this year’s festival.

"It’s great to have such an amazing line-up of nationally recognised talent alongside some really exciting up-and-coming acts as well.

"There’s something for everyone to enjoy and with the camping and glamping options we’re hopeful people will make a weekend of it - it’s gotta be the perfect way to spend the bank holiday weekend!"

Goatfest Live Music Festival takes place in Bury Lane, Codicote, SG4 8XY, between the hours of 11am and midnight on August 26-28. Any issues regarding noise from this event, it is advised that you call Mr Graham Dovey on 01438 820475.