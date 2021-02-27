Live music festival 'is officially back on'

Published: 8:46 PM February 27, 2021 Updated: 9:14 PM February 27, 2021

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. The festival is set to return in August 2021 after organisers cancelled last summer's event. - Credit: James Boardman. Picture supplied by Goatfest / Rowan Patel.

A popular Hertfordshire music festival is set to return this summer following the government's roadmap announcement this week.

Organisers of Goatfest have revealed the 2021 festival "is officially back on" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed the steps to bring the nation out of lockdown over the coming months.

Provided the country opens up as set out in the four-stage plan, the family festival is scheduled to take place in Codicote over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Goatfest was cancelled last summer but will return to its site off Bury Lane for three days of live music and award-winning street food from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Rowan Patel and the Goatfest team confirmed the news on the festival's social media pages.

A statement posted on the Goatfest Facebook and Instagram pages read: "GOATFEST is GO.

"We are immensely excited to tell you all that GOATFEST 2021 is officially back on!

"It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a ride having to experience a cancelled 2020 event and we honestly thought that it was going to be the case again this year.

"However, in light of recent government plans to bring the country out of lockdown, we are so excited to be able to welcome you all back to the party of the year once again!⁠"

Organisers are keeping an eye on how lockdown restrictions take effect between now and the summer.

The festival's Facebook post added: "⁠Of course we will be monitoring the situation very closely – we aren't out of the woods just yet – but we are heading in the right direction and cannot tell you how excited we are to see all of your love faces partying again this August.⁠"⁠

Tickets for Goatfest 2021 are on sale now via www.festicket.com/festivals/goatfest-live-music-festival/2021/shop/⁠

Organisers added: "As usual the earlier you buy the more you save, so grab yours today and we'll see you bank holiday weekend for one hell of a do!⁠"

All tickets bought for 2020's cancelled festival are valid for 2021.

This year's line-up has yet to be announced.