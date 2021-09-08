Published: 7:00 PM September 8, 2021

Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage will be the special guest of honour at Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Richard Rawlings, Gas Monkey Garage.

TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage will join a host of “phenomenal” vehicles on display at Petrolheadonism Live in Hertfordshire this month.

One thousand show cars, from classics to Americans to modified and even superfast supercars, will be displayed at Knebworth House on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

Petrolheadonism Live will bring some of the world’s most exclusive and desirable cars to this epic weekend to celebrate all things automotive.

Texas-based Gas Monkey Garage is best known for reality TV show Fast N' Loud, which followed the crew as they searched for rundown cars and restored them for profit.

The star of the show and the garage owner, Richard Rawlings, will be the Hertfordshire event’s ‘guest of honour’ and will be on hand to meet fans.

Richard said in an Instagram video: "Myself and Big Chris are going to be jumping the pond all the way from Texas to come and see Petrolheadonism Live.

"I am stoked to see what's going on.

"I can't wait to see what the UK car scene is all about because I've not been there since 2005 maybe."

Event attendees also have the chance to have a ride in their dream car as part of ‘dream rides’ in aid of children’s charity Rays of Sunshine.

Petrolheadonism Live will take place at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19. - Credit: Petrolheadonism.club

Ciro Ciampi, event organiser and founder of Petrolheadonism.club, said: “We’ve hosted over 30 events across the UK in the past six months and everything we’ve done has been building towards Petrolheadonism Live.

“It’s an amalgamation of all the genre we’ve represented and it’s truly exciting to see the phenomenal level of vehicles registering for the event.

“We’ve also enlisted the unique energy of DJ Richie Don to host our stage and drive the festival atmosphere we are creating!

A high-performance Koenigsegg Regera at Knebworth House during a Petrolheadonism Live promotional event. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy Limited

“Over 1,000 cars on display each day with our headline sponsor Centurian Automotive presenting the Zenvo Hypercar and Zach’s Garage hosting the £50 million pound plus enclosure. It’s a true petrolhead’s paradise.”

Other celebrities set to attend include former Top Gear presenter Rory Reid, Boyzone singer, motoring enthusiast and professional drift driver Shane Lynch, and automotive TV star Helen Stanley.

To book tickets, visit www.petrolheadonism.club/petrolheadonism-live

A Bugatti and a Koenigsegg Regera promoting Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy Limited

A Bugatti and a Koenigsegg Regera promoting Petrolheadonism Live at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by RD Events & Consultancy



