Gaming retreat for neurodiverse children in WGC

Gopika Madhu

Published: 6:00 PM August 15, 2022
This event has been organised by SPACE on Wednesday August 17 from 13.30 to 15.30.

Want a space for your neurodiverse children to enjoy playing games? The Geek Retreat in Welwyn Garden City is just the place.

The two-hour family session is aimed introducing and playing games such as Warhammer, Pokémon and Exploding Kittens.

This event has been organised by SPACE, a Herts charity supporting families with neurodiverse children and young people; those who are autistic and/or have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or related conditions.

It will take place at 64 Howardsgate, WGC on Wednesday August 17 from 1.30 to 3.30pm. 

Karen Spencer, general manager of SPACE Hertfordshire, is organising the SPACE to Game event at The Geek Retreat in Welwyn said: “We are excited to be working with The Geek Retreat with this exclusive event.

"Gaming is very popular in the SPACE community and this is a fantastic opportunity for neurodiverse young people and their parents to learn how to play popular games in a safe, inclusive environment where they can be themselves and meet other gamers like them.”

Anyone who is attending will have to buy a ticket (including parents/carers). 

To get tickets, go to: https://tinyurl.com/mr3hukvh and find out more about SPACE at www.spaceherts.org.uk.

Welwyn Garden City News

