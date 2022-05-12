Full Monty back by popular demand at Wyllyotts Theatre

Finchley and Friern Barnet Operatic Society will return to the stage with the Full Monty this month. - Credit: Finchley and Friern Barnet Operatic Society

You can keep your hat on... The Full Monty is back by popular demand at Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar this month.

Community theatre group Finchley and Friern Barnet Operatic Society will be putting on the show from Thursday, May 26 to Saturday, May 28, as they return to the stage for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Taking inspiration from the classic 1997 film, the musical switches from the film’s original location of Sheffield to the American city of Buffalo.

“It’s exciting to be talking about an FFBOS show after being away for so long,” said marketing officer Chris Henry-Reeve.

“This is the first of many fun and exciting things the society is planning this year with a 100-year celebratory dinner dance in June and our next production 9 to 5, the musical at the Wyllotts Theatre in September.

“It’s great to celebrate 100 years with a show like the Full Monty. It’s been a tough few years for everyone and the Full Monty is a hilarious show which will put a smile on people’s faces.”

Tickets for the show cost between £17 and £20. Visit www.tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk to get yours.