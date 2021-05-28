Published: 4:33 PM May 28, 2021

Some of the knitted characters to discover in the Farmyard Town Centre Trail in Hertford. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Two free trails are running over the coming school half-term holiday in Hertford.

Starting Saturday, May 29, 2021, visitors can search for farmyard characters in the town centre, or explore the magic of the Enchanted Fairy Trail in Hertford Castle's grounds.

The resident Hertford Castle fairies and pixies return from May 29 to June 6, with mystical displays for the whole family to enjoy.

The Hertford Castle Enchanted Fairy Trail map. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

With help from local businesses, organisations and charities, Hertford Town Council has organised the second Enchanted Fairy Trail, aimed at providing a fun outdoor activity for free during the half-term holiday, helping all ages reconnect with nature.

Hertford residents, families and visitors are invited to follow the trail through the picturesque castle grounds, uncovering the treasures of the fairy and pixie community hidden around the ancient trees, flower gardens and castle walls.

Plus, there is a magical surprise in store for those visiting on the opening day.

Fairy Sara Lou. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

Fairy Sara Lou will be wandering the castle grounds greeting families and sharing her mystical fairy tales.

The Farmyard Town Centre Trail takes place from Saturday, May 29 to Saturday, June 12, with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters once again providing the knitted characters.

Children and families can enjoy searching for the wonderfully crafted farmyard characters within shops and business in the town centre in this themed trail.

The Hertford Farmyard Trail runs from Saturday, May 29 to Saturday, June 12. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Characters hiding in shop windows around the town centre include ducks, tractors, a highland cow and even a farm with a farmer.

Youngsters will need to match the shop with the farm character or scene hiding in the window in a minimum of nine of the 13 businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, participants will need to submit their completed form through the letterbox at the Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash, for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

Ducks and ducklings you can discover on the Farmyard Town Centre Trail in Hertford. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council.

The characters will be displayed in the shop windows and visitors will need to adhere to guidelines while completing the challenge.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Enchanted Fairy Trail will bring a touch of magic to Hertford Castle this half-term.

"Children and families can take a walk around the beautiful Castle grounds, and discover the fairies and pixies hiding there.

"In Hertford town centre, tracking down the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ knitted farm characters and scenes will provide another fun activity.

"Thank you to the local businesses, organisations and the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters for making these trails possible.”

Both trails are free for families and visitors of all ages to explore.

Hertford Castle's grounds are open from 6.30am to 9pm for the Enchanted Fairy Trail.

To take part in the trails, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, opposite Hertford Theatre, to pick up trail maps from the leaflet holder.

Trail maps can be downloaded from the Hertford Town Council website. You can also pick up copies from the leaflet dispensers around the Castle grounds.