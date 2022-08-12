News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Free children's book character trail to discover around Hertford town centre this summer

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:45 PM August 12, 2022
Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Postman Pat and his Black and White Cat feature in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Postman Pat and his Black and White Cat Jess feature in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail. - Credit: Philippa Robertson. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

A free children’s trail for all the family can be enjoyed in the county town.

Hertford Town Council has joined forces again with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters (SSOHC) to run a free children’s book characters themed town centre trail.

The trail is aimed at children to enjoy with their families and runs from Saturday, August 13 until Saturday, August 27.

Postman Pat and his Black and White Cat Jess features in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail.

Postman Pat and his Black and White Cat Jess features in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail. - Credit: Philippa Robertson. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Children’s book inspired knitted characters have been created by SSOHC and will be hiding in participating shop windows around the town centre.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters said: "SSOHC is very happy to have provided 28 crafted characters from children’s books for Hertford Town Council’s Summer Trail.

"Characters include Harry Potter, The Gruffalo, Paddington Bear with the Queen, and Mr Bump from the Mr Men."

Other characters include Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Rupert the Bear and Thomas the Tank Engine.

Most Read

  1. 1 Where you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Warning issued over park fires as hot weather continues
  1. 4 Family living over their own waste for 13 years due to faulty pipe
  2. 5 Resident's fury after tree barrier to train line destroyed
  3. 6 Everything you need to know about the August train driver strike
  4. 7 Meet your officers at Friday’s Welwyn Garden City event
  5. 8 Serious shrubland fire extinguished next to M25 on Hertfordshire border
  6. 9 Family raises funeral funds for mum who was known for helping others
  7. 10 Screen on the Green returning to Welwyn Garden City

To take part in the trail, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre to pick up a trail map from the leaflet holder.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast features in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail.

Belle from Beauty and the Beast features in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail. - Credit: Philippa Robertson. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Children will need to locate the book crafted characters hidden within businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, they can submit their completed form through the letter box at the Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash, for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

The trail has been created to encourage local residents and visitors to the town to explore Hertford and discover the wide range of independent and national retailers.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Hunting down the fantastic creations by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters will be a great summer holiday activity.

"It will also encourage people of all ages to explore all that Hertford town centre has to offer.”

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant features in the children's trail around Hertford.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant features in the children's trail around Hertford. - Credit: Philippa Robertson. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

After the trail finishes, the characters will be auctioned off to raise money for SSOHC to enable them to fund future projects.

The link to the auction is www.jumblebee.co.uk/childrensbookcharacters 

Hertford News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Simply Red were supported by Lisa Stansfield and Marisha Wallace, with Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in the crowd.

Music | Gallery

Stars come out for Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park this summer.

Music | Updated

Updated: Simply Red and Lisa Stansfield set times for Hatfield Park concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park.

Music | Gallery

Pictures of Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder at Hatfield Park concert

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The van which Herts police officers stopped on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City today (August 5)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Van 'tactically stopped' on A1(M) after alleged attempted vehicle theft

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon