Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Postman Pat and his Black and White Cat Jess feature in the Hertford Town Centre Summer Trail. - Credit: Philippa Robertson. Supplied by Hertford Town Council

A free children’s trail for all the family can be enjoyed in the county town.

Hertford Town Council has joined forces again with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters (SSOHC) to run a free children’s book characters themed town centre trail.

The trail is aimed at children to enjoy with their families and runs from Saturday, August 13 until Saturday, August 27.

Children’s book inspired knitted characters have been created by SSOHC and will be hiding in participating shop windows around the town centre.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters said: "SSOHC is very happy to have provided 28 crafted characters from children’s books for Hertford Town Council’s Summer Trail.

"Characters include Harry Potter, The Gruffalo, Paddington Bear with the Queen, and Mr Bump from the Mr Men."

Other characters include Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Rupert the Bear and Thomas the Tank Engine.

To take part in the trail, families should visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre to pick up a trail map from the leaflet holder.

Children will need to locate the book crafted characters hidden within businesses taking part around the town.

Once they have completed the trail, they can submit their completed form through the letter box at the Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash, for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

The trail has been created to encourage local residents and visitors to the town to explore Hertford and discover the wide range of independent and national retailers.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Hunting down the fantastic creations by the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters will be a great summer holiday activity.

"It will also encourage people of all ages to explore all that Hertford town centre has to offer.”

After the trail finishes, the characters will be auctioned off to raise money for SSOHC to enable them to fund future projects.

The link to the auction is www.jumblebee.co.uk/childrensbookcharacters