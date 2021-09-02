Heritage Open Days 2021: Free Hertford Castle Heritage Day will 'bring history to life'
- Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council
Fire breathing, sword-wielding reenactors, and falconry displays will be just some of the attractions at this year's Hertford Castle Heritage Day.
Part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, the medieval extravaganza will take place in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Sunday, September 12.
The free event will run from noon to 4pm.
There will be a variety of displays, demonstrations, stalls and performances on the Castle Lawn.
A main arena will provide free entertainment, including falconry displays, Tales from the Hart storytelling, and reenactments.
Surrounding the performance arena will be an array of stalls including historical craft activities, archery, bracelet making, a medieval knight encampment, and falconry, as well as refreshments.
In addition to the lawn activities, Hertford Castle will be open to the public free of charge between 1pm and 4pm.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal and two arrested after man reportedly hit with bottle and left seriously injured
- 2 Man charged following suspected heroin overdoses
- 3 Road closures near Hatfield Station and 'resident only' permits on Sunday as Slam Dunk Festival returns to town
- 4 Welwyn Garden City developments explained
- 5 Isabel Hospice issues urgent appeal for donations
- 6 Statue of Ebenezer Howard officially unveiled in Welwyn Garden City
- 7 Wheat Quarter developers defend proposals in open letter
- 8 Slam Dunk Festival 2021: Stage set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 9 Slam Dunk 2021 stage line-ups for returning Hatfield Park music festival
- 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
Self-guided tours are free, with a maximum of six people from one household/friendship group allowed at a time, and will need to be pre-booked.
Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “There will be lots going on at Hertford Castle on September 12, bringing history to life and entertaining and informing people of all ages.
"This will be the first time the Castle has been open to visitors since 2019, and it will be wonderful to have the Friends of Hertford Castle back leading small tours.”
Visit hertford.gov.uk for more information.