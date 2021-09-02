News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Heritage Open Days 2021: Free Hertford Castle Heritage Day will 'bring history to life'

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:21 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 7:43 PM September 2, 2021
Fire breathing at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

Fire breathing at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

Fire breathing, sword-wielding reenactors, and falconry displays will be just some of the attractions at this year's Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

Part of the national Heritage Open Days festival, the medieval extravaganza will take place in the grounds of Hertford Castle on Sunday, September 12.

There will be reenactors at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

There will be reenactors at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day on Sunday, September 12.

The free event will run from noon to 4pm.

There will be a variety of displays, demonstrations, stalls and performances on the Castle Lawn.

A main arena will provide free entertainment, including falconry displays, Tales from the Hart storytelling, and reenactments.

There will be birds of prey at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

There will be birds of prey at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

Surrounding the performance arena will be an array of stalls including historical craft activities, archery, bracelet making, a medieval knight encampment, and falconry, as well as refreshments.

In addition to the lawn activities, Hertford Castle will be open to the public free of charge between 1pm and 4pm.

A previous Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

Youngsters enjoying a previous Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

Self-guided tours are free, with a maximum of six people from one household/friendship group allowed at a time, and will need to be pre-booked.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “There will be lots going on at Hertford Castle on September 12, bringing history to life and entertaining and informing people of all ages.

There will be reenactors at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day.

There will be reenactors at the Hertford Castle Heritage Day on Sunday, September 12. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

"This will be the first time the Castle has been open to visitors since 2019, and it will be wonderful to have the Friends of Hertford Castle back leading small tours.”

Visit hertford.gov.uk for more information.

The Hertford Castle Heritage Day 2021 programme.

The Hertford Castle Heritage Day 2021 programme.

