Free cinema event Screen On The Green will be showing 12 movies in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography

Free open-air cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre this week with a dozen movies being screened over the space of four days.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Screen On The Green takes place from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21.

Free cinema event Screen On The Green returns to Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography

Twelve films will be shown on a large screen in Howardsgate at this non-ticketed outdoor cinema event.

The movies for Screen On The Green 2022 were chosen by the public and include hugely popular musical The Greatest Showman, superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Disney animation Encanto.

Disney's Encanto can be seen at this year's Cinema On The Green in Welwyn Garden City on Thursday, August 18 at 11.30am. - Credit: Disney

This free event has been funded by the businesses of Welwyn Garden City town centre and has been organised by the WGC Business Improvement District (BID) team.

There are three screenings per day, with children's movies at 11.30am and 3pm, and something more for the family in the evening, starting at 6.30pm.

Numbers will be restricted at times for everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

A queuing system will be in place and people will be allowed into the viewing area on a first come, first served basis.

Thursday's films open with Disney animation Encanto (PG), featuring huge hit single We Don't Talk About Bruno, followed by Dreamworks' Madagascar (U) in the afternoon.

It will be The Greatest Show during the evening with the sing-a-long version of The Greatest Showman (PG) starring Hugh Jackman on the big screen. Be prepared to sing your hearts out to tracks such as This Is Me and Rewrite the Stars.

Friday sees animations Monsters Inc (U) and Big Hero 6 (PG) followed by action-adventure Uncharted (12A) starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Spider-Man: No Way Home can be seen at this year's Cinema On The Green in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, August 20 at 6.30pm. - Credit: Sony Pictures

Saturday's entertainment sees computer-animated musical comedy sequels Trolls World Tour (U) and Sing 2 (PG) entertain youngsters before Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A), the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

The free cinema season finishes on Sunday with screenings of Hotel Transylvania 3 (U) and Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King (PG) in the first two film slots, and then Cruella (12A) starring Emma Stone in the title role.

Cruella starring Emma Stone can be seen at this year's Cinema On The Green in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday, August 21 at 6.30pm. - Credit: DISNEY





What films are being shown at Screen On The Green 2022?

Here are the movies being screened at this year's Screen On The Green in Welwyn Garden City with their start times.

Day 1: Thursday, August 18

11.30am - Encanto

3pm - Madagascar

6.30pm - The Greatest Showman, Sing-A-Along

Day 2: Friday, August 19

11.30am - Monsters Inc

3pm - Big Hero 6

6.30pm - Uncharted

Day 3: Saturday, August 20

11.30am - Trolls World Tour

3pm - Sing 2

6.30pm - Spider-Man, No Way Home

Day 4: Sunday, August 21

11.30am - Hotel Transylvania 3

3pm - The Lion King

6.30pm - Cruella

OJ Daya, chairman of Welwyn Garden City BID, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer such a fantastic free event for the community during the school holidays.

"We anticipate this being a very popular event this year, so make sure you come early and prepared if you don't want to miss out, the queue will open an hour before each film starts."

Free cinema event Screen On The Green returns to Howardsgate in Welwyn Garden City town centre from Thursday, August 18 to Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Credit: WGC BID

While the event is free, Screen On The Green has also partnered with local charity Isabel Hospice.

"We are delighted that day four of the event we have partnered with the wonderful team from Isabel Hospice,” said OJ Daya.

"They will be joining us, and we would like to encourage spectators to make a small donation to support their crucial work."

You can support Isabel Hospice by texting CINEMAFIVE to 70085 to donate £5, CINEMATEN to donate £10 and CINEMAFIFTEEN to donate £15.

Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you will be opting into hearing more from Isabel Hospice.

If you would like to donate but do not want to her from Isabel Hospice please text CINEMAFIVENOINFO instead.

To keep up to date with all Screen On The Green tips and information, and other events happening in Welwyn Garden City town centre, visit wonderfulwgc.co.uk and follow Wonderful WGC on social media.











