Published: 6:45 AM June 12, 2021

On World Gin Day 2021, a distillery in Hertfordshire has launched a new gin called Ultrasonic.

Multi-award-winning gin-makers at Puddingstone Distillery have partnered once again with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust to produce a one-of-a-kind gin, using an ultrasound distilling method inspired by bats.

Inspired by the flight of native bats through the British countryside, this bold tipple uses a unique ultrasonic process and pot distillation to extract flavour and aroma from juniper, angelica root, elderflower, coriander seed, roasted barley, Bramley apple and mint.

Puddingstone Distillery's Ultrasonic Gin. - Credit: Puddingstone Distillery

This small batch gin has been produced in partnership by Tring-based Puddingstone Distillery and Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, following the success of a previous collaboration to launch special edition Himalayan Balsam Campfire Gin.

Emma Norrington, the trust's head of fundraising and communications, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Puddingstone Distillery again to create a one-of-a-kind gin.

"Hertfordshire is home to some magnificent wild places and species, and we’re always delighted when local businesses are keen to help protect them.

"This exciting new gin is the perfect way to capture the beauty of our countryside, highlight the amazing natural techniques of our bats and the work we do / need to do for their conservation”.

Founders of Puddingstone, Ben and Kate Marston, are true believers in finding ways to connect people with nature through their products, and this new gin is testament to that goal.

The distillery has been partnering with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust since 2017 following their launch of the world’s first Himalayan balsam gin – raising awareness of the conservation work needed to address this invasive, non-native species.

Ben Marston, director at Puddingstone Distillery said: "From day one our ethos was to produce gins of an exceptional nature with a mindfulness of community and environment.

"Working with the HMWT allows us to fulfil part of this promise with tangible results to the rural environment that surrounds us. "It’s also fair to say that discussions with the HMWT surrounding the nature of the gin have pushed creative boundaries which is why we are delighted to continue with the partnership."

For every bottle of Ultrasonic gin sold, Puddingstone Distillery will donate £2 to Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust to support the charity’s work protecting bats and other wildlife across Hertfordshire and Middlesex.

Daubenton Bat - Credit: Dale Sutton 2020VISION

Bats are the only true flying mammal in the world.

There are 17 species of bats in the UK, 12 of which can be found in Hertfordshire.

They live in a range of habitats and Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust works hard to manage these places so that bats can thrive.

Bats are so-called indicator species, serving as a measurement of how well wildlife is faring and how well conservation efforts are working because they occupy a wide range of habitats and are sensitive to changes in the environment.

Officially launched on World Gin Day on June 12, Ultrasonic gin can be bought at https://puddingstonedistillery.com/product/ultrasonic-gin/



