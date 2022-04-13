5 al fresco dining spots in our area you simply have to visit

Looking for somewhere to eat outdoors this Bank Holiday weekend and during the summer months? Here's five of the best al fresco dining spots in Welwyn Hatfield.

1. The Tilbury - Datchworth

The Tilbury in Datchworth. - Credit: The Tilbury

Who doesn’t love fine dining in a tepee, right? Well, that is exactly what you can do at The Tilbury.

The eclectic venue in Datchworth offers an a la carte menu of refined British cuisine, while pub classics are also available as well as a wide selection of drinks.

Here's what's on offer at The Tilbury. - Credit: The Tilbury

The Tilbury’s large terrace and garden, which includes a tepee, is perfect outdoor dining on a sun-soaked afternoon or warm evening.

Visit www.thetilbury.co.uk/home to find out more.

2. Farm Yard - Tewin

The Farm Yard at Tewin Bury Farm. - Credit: Tewin Bury Farm

For those after some entertainment with their al fresco dining, we highly recommend the Farm Yard at Tewin Bury Farm.

Book a table, hut or bench, then sit back and enjoy a night filled with street food, cocktails and live music, all while set in 700 acres of glorious, unspoiled Hertfordshire countryside.

Food, cocktails and music are all on offer at the Farm Yard. - Credit: Tewin Bury Farm

There are plenty of upcoming Farm Yard Sessions, with performances at weekends and a bumper calendar for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

Visit www.tewinbury.co.uk/farm-yard to find out more.

3. The Coach House Kitchen - Hatfield

Enjoying a coffee in The Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House. Picture: Hatfield House - Credit: Hatfield House

Opened in May last year, The Coach House Kitchen at Hatfield House has quickly become one of the town’s premier dining destinations.

Serving up fine food there is indoor seating, but the al fresco dining in the house’s picturesque courtyard is a must-do for diners.

Here's what's on offer at the Coach House Kitchen. - Credit: Coach House

The restaurant offers a varying menu, from the deli serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and light bites.

Visit hatfieldhousehospitality.co.uk/coach-house-kitchen to find out more.

4. Picnic Social - Welwyn Garden City

Picnic Social can be found in the Wheat Quarter in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Picnic Social

If you fancy al fresco with a street food twist, then Welwyn Garden City’s Picnic Social is for you.

Found in the Wheat Quarter on Hyde Way, the kitchen is located inside a converted container with plenty of space to sit and stand while you enjoy your food.

Picnic Social offers up plenty of delicious street food. - Credit: Picnic Social

There is plenty on offer too, including street food classics such as burgers, chicken and steak, with alcohol also available to punters.

Although somewhat tucked away, Picnic Social is the perfect place for a sunny evening with friends.

Visit facebook.com/ThatPicnicBrand to find out more.

Brookmans - Brookmans Park

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Peach

A favourite amongst locals, you simply have to visit Brookmans in Brookmans Park.

With two garden terraces to enjoy and a wide range of dishes on offer, you’ll be helping the planet too, with food sustainably sourced for your enjoyment.

Whether you’re cosying up on those colder days, or enjoying an al fresco meal during the warmer months, the outdoor space at Brookmans is just what you’re looking for.

Brookmans has two garden terraces and sustainable food. - Credit: Brookmans

Visit www.brookmanspub.co.uk to find out more.