Megan's restaurant to open in former Halfords unit

A growing Mediterranean-themed restaurant chain is set to open a site at the former Halfords in Welwyn Garden City.

Megan's - a pooch-friendly all-day diner - will be opening a new branch at 35-37 Howardsgate in the town centre.

Megans in the Garden City will be the chain's 18th restaurant.

The new site is set to serve customers for "brunch, lunch, dinner and everything in between".

'Bottomless Bubbles' will also be available on bank holidays and weekends, in which guests can enjoy unlimited prosecco for 90 minutes.

This offer is currently priced at £25.00 per person.

All of the Megan's restaurants are dog friendly and feature dog beds, water bowls and treats.

Staff aim to open the outfit to the public at the beginning of October.

A Megan's spokesperson said: "Megan's, the all-day dining, dog friendly neighbourhood spot, are opening our 18th home in just a few weeks’ time - Megan’s in the Garden City.

"We have been keeping our neighbours happy and fed since opening in 2002 on Kings Road in Fulham.

"We have since opened in several new locations, both in & around London, sharing our love for fresh cooking with high quality ingredients.

"With our aim to become the nation's most loved neighbourhood restaurant, we have big plans to open in new beautiful locations over the coming months."

Outside of Hertfordshire, most of the restaurant's outlets are in south and south-west London, but the chain has branches in Marlow in Buckinghamshire and Islington, north London.

The restaurant's only other branch in Hertfordshire - Megan's at the Old Bell in St Albans - has a 3.5-star rating on Tripadvisor.

The chain was named one of the best places for bottomless brunch in London by The Nudge.

Detailing the Megan's in the Garden City menu, a chain spokesperson said the chain will serve brunch dishes such as lightly spiced shakshouka-baked eggs, avo on toast or eggs benedict.

Lunchtime bites are set to include "posh" flatbread kebabs and mezze bowls, with Turkish cheese fondue and mezze feasts for two among the dishes served after 5pm.

The unit 35-27 Howardsgate was previously home to a Halfords shop.