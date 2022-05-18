VOTE: Which is your favourite chip shop in all of Hertfordshire?

The nominations are in and it's time to get serious! We want you to vote for your favourite chip shop from our shortlist of frying favourites from across Hertfordshire.

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a fish 'n' chips menu.

To mark National Fish and Chip Day on May 27, we asked readers to nominate their favourites in the local community, and the shortlist has now been produced. Simply add your vote to the list and the winners will be announced next week.



