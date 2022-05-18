News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do >

VOTE: Which is your favourite chip shop in all of Hertfordshire?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:44 AM May 18, 2022
Which chip shop gets your vote?

Which chip shop gets your vote? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The nominations are in and it's time to get serious! We want you to vote for your favourite chip shop from our shortlist of frying favourites from across Hertfordshire.

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a fish 'n' chips menu.

To mark National Fish and Chip Day on May 27, we asked readers to nominate their favourites in the local community, and the shortlist has now been produced. Simply add your vote to the list and the winners will be announced next week.


St Albans News
Hatfield News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Duchess of Sunderland

Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?

Dan Mountney

person
Refuse collectors staged a walkout over working conditions at a depot in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield Council | Updated

Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Onslow St Audrey's Development

Developers pushing ahead with approved plans for homes on school land

Dan Mountney

person
Wheat Quarter Welwyn Garden City

Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing...

Dan Mountney

person