Visit Compassionate Café for a friendly chat and a cup of tea

- Credit: The Reverend Emma Hopegood Jones

Want to meet new people, enjoy refreshments and make new friends? Compassionate Café is the place to be.

Mary and Isabel’s Compassionate Café is a partnership between St Mary Magdalene Church and Isabel Hospice.

You can visit the café every Tuesday at St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, on Hall Grove in Welwyn Garden City, between 11am and 1pm.

The partnership began in July 2021, and recently celebrated the first birthday of the café, named for St Mary Magdalene, the patron saint of the church, and Isabel Last, who founded the hospice.

This year, St Mary Magdalene Church celebrates its 140th anniversary, and Isabel Hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

A spokesperson said: “Absolutely everyone is welcome at the café, and we offer a special welcome to those who are nearing the end of life, carers, those who are grieving, and anyone who might be feeling a bit lonely or isolated.”

Christine Novelli, community development manager and compassionate communities lead for Isabel Hospice says: "Mary and Isabel’s Compassionate Café has been a wonderful example of partnership, with both partners bringing resources and assets in order to enrich the lives of everyone who attends the café, with friendship, social support and a lot of fun!

“Anyone is welcome and will be greeted by our Compassionate Neighbours to help them settle quickly and serve them with a drink and slice of cake.

"Our café is a simple model of community looking after each other through the ups and downs of life, with access to more information about Isabel Hospice and other local services on hand if needed.”

The Revd Emma Hopegood Jones, Parish Priest of St Mary Magdalene says: “We are thrilled to have such a special relationship with Isabel Hospice, and that this partnership is enabling us to work together to love and support our local community.

"Mary and Isabel’s compassionate café is a place where God’s love for each and every person is shown in hundreds of small ways - a welcoming smile, a listening ear, shared experiences. It is a place where neighbours very quickly become friends.”

To get to know some local friends and see some friendly faces, just drop in, or get in touch through their website: https://www.st-mary-magdalene.org.uk/community/