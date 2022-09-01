News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hatfield House Vegan Market to take place for the first time

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 9:00 PM September 1, 2022
Vegan Market Co

Many different vegan street vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, zero-waste champions, local artists, environmental charities and more will be present on the day. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

A Vegan Market will be held at Hatfield House this November. 

The market, which is organised in collaboration with the house, will be held from 10.30am to 4pm on Friday, November 19, with live music and more for entertainment. 

There will be 30 stalls on the day as well as a large variety of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities. 

To trade at the event, go to: www.veganmarkets.co.uk/hatfield-traders 

A marketplace will be launched later this year featuring a handpicked selection of the event's top independent producers. To know more, go to: 
www.veganmarkets.co.uk/marketplace 

Hatfield House Vegan Market is also organised by Vegan Market Co. To find more details about this event or other upcoming events, go to 
www.veganmarkets.co.uk 

Hatfield House
Hatfield News

