World Food Festival set to return after two years

Gopika Madhu

Published: 6:00 PM April 22, 2022
The World Food Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City, giving you two days of delicious food and drink to devour.

The World Food Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: zoecooperphotography

The World Food Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City, giving you two days of delicious food and drink to devour, along with plenty of entertainment from all over the world, for all the family.  

The popular festival will be held in the town centre on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15, and has been organised by the Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Oaklands College. 

The event has previously been one of the most popular in the community calendar and returns after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

From 11am to 5pm, guests can enjoy authentic dishes from over 50 traders from all over the world, including Mexican, Spanish, Caribbean, German, Italian and so much more.  

The World Music Stage has confirmed various performances from The Kopy Katz-octane live UK, Rockabilly band and Easydread, along with sounds of reggae and ska with elements of punk and rap. 

The popular festival will be hosted on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 in the Welwyn Garden City town centre

The popular festival will be hosted on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 in the Welwyn Garden City town centre. - Credit: zoecooperphotography

It will also include an acoustic stage which will exhibit the local talents of upcoming performers and artists. 

Anne Harman will host the Cooking Demonstration Stage on Saturday with Chilli Olly will taking the stage on Sunday, with demonstrations by renowned chefs and tutors from Oaklands College. 

Mariana Bitonte, manager of the Welwyn Garden City BID said: “We are so excited to be bringing back the World Food Festival to the town, it’s such a fantastic event that attracts visitors from all over the country.

"We have listened to the feedback and extended the event over the whole weekend to ensure no one misses out on the fun, we cannot wait to welcome everyone!” 

The event spokesperson added: "It will be a fantastic two-day event for the whole family to enjoy. So come down and join in the worldly fun.” 

The full programme will be released next week on the BID’s website, wonderfulwgc.co.uk.

To find out more about the World Food Festival - which is free to enter - go to https://www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/world-food-festival.

