Supper club nights at The Plough will take place on every last Wednesday of the month from now on. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The Plough in Sleapshyde hosted its first "supper club" on Wednesday night (September 28).

The event - which featured a five-course meal, canapés and Champagne bellinis - will now take place on every last Wednesday of the month.

We arrived at the pub, having not visited the village of Sleapshyde before.

The hidden-away quaint village provided the perfect setting for a country pub and restaurant.

We were instantly impressed by the country, characterful, feel of the venue - which features large beams and historic details throughout.

The 17th century pub was subject to a takeover last year, with Gorgeous Pubs the new owners.

Gorgeous Pubs also own The Bull in Highgate, and a local micro brewery.

The country pub features quirky and historic features throughout. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Upon our entrance into the double AA Rosette-winning establishment, we were immediately greeted by a friendly bar tender, who began to pour us a bellini each.

At this point, my partner - who doesn't drink - asked for a tap water.

Instead, the bar tender kindly produced a zero-alcohol bellini, which I'm told tasted just as good.

The atmosphere inside the establishment was warm and friendly.

Guests met and conversed, whilst gathered in anticipation of the meal to come.

In the background, upbeat yet subtle music set the tempo for an enjoyable night ahead.

The staff were extremely attentive at The Plough, and were welcoming from the moment we arrived. - Credit: Pearce Bates

As we waited to be seated, a number of staff - including the pub's general manager Hannah Trant-McCarthy - came to introduce themselves to us, as they did with every guest in attendance.

We were also offered a variety of canapés, including savoury profiteroles and salmon tarts.

Despite a very busy night for the pub, and plenty of guests to welcome into the venue, Hannah still managed to find time to answer some of my questions.

A savoury profiterole handed to us before dinner began. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Salmon tarts were handed out, amongst other canapés. - Credit: Pearce Bates

On the launch of The Plough's supper club evenings, Hannah said: "The idea is for us to be able to showcase the talents of the kitchen, outside of the format of our usual à la carte menu.

"The supper clubs will always be a five-course tasting menu, each month there will be a different theme or focus...

"...Absolutely (the chefs are very excited), it's what they love doing!

Each table had been laid with care and precision, with each minute detail catered for. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"Paul is a very talented chef, and he's got a very strong team behind him as well that really help to push what we are achieving.

"What we are producing food-wise - obviously I'm very biased - but we're very fortunate in that sense."

Hannah also explained how the pub plans to convert a neighbouring field into an allotment, to produce home-grown vegetables for the chefs to work with.

Large beams, fireplaces and historic signs adorn the walls and ceilings of The Plough. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The varied menu features a wine suggestion for each course, with an optional wine flight delivered for each course of the night, priced at £20 overall. - Credit: Pearce Bates

As we sat down for dinner, the restaurant's wine connoisseur spoke to each table individually explaining the wines selected for each course.

An optional wine flight delivered for each course of the night, was priced at £20 overall.

We had been seated in one of several smaller dining rooms, allowing for feelings of privacy and quaint cosiness, despite the size of the pub.

In addition to the five-course meal, a sourdough bread with beef fat butter was brought to the table.

This sourdough bread was both warm and flavoursome, an enjoyable appetiser to the dishes ahead.

A sourdough bread with beef fat butter. - Credit: Pearce Bates

A Baron Bigod cheese custard, sable, sherry vinegar and truffle. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Then came a Baron Bigod cheese custard followed by a langoustine raviolo.

The cheese dish was crisp and delicate in texture, but boasted a strong cheesy tang throughout.

The raviolo was much more subtle, with a satisfying centre.

Each dish was pristinely decorated.

Languustine Raviolo, Thai bisque and shallot. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Next was a striploin of beef.

At this point, we asked for one of our beef courses to be cooked well-done, fully expecting the colour to remain pink as associated with many fine-dining establishments.

To our delight, one striploin of beef arrived pink and one brown and well-done, exactly as we had requested.

A striploin of beef, artichoke and cep, with a beef shin - slow cooked for 72 hours and wrapped in savoy cabbage. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The well-done striploin of beef. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Now arriving at our desserts, expectations were higher than ever.

This was due to the quality of taste, and exquisite decoration of what had come before.

With appetites dwindling - three courses, a soda bread appetiser and two canapés into the meal - they soon returned when our deserts arrived at the table.

An almond milk panna cotta was followed by a generously-portioned malt tart.

Almond milk panna cotta, crumble and gooseberries. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The soothing almond panna cotta was topped with a warm crumble, providing a mix of textures.

This sat below a pallet-cleansing gooseberry, which provided a welcome coolness from time to time.

The malt tart was strong in flavour and generous in proportion.

The candied pecan added diversity to the flavours of the dish, whilst still providing a sweet note on which to end the meal.

A malt tart, candied pecan and salted caramel. - Credit: Pearce Bates

As the evening came to a close, we were presented with bags to take away.

These featured a bottle of Gorgeous Pubs' beer and some chocolates.

We left The Plough having thoroughly enjoyed the evening, and fully intending to return to the location.

The Plough's next supper club evening will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 26.

The event will feature fish-focussed dishes, and prices start at £80 per person.