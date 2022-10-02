Head chef of Woolmer Green pub The Chequers reaches final of Street Food Championships 2022 with Mango’d Wings dish
- Credit: Wells & Co
The head chef of a Hertfordshire village pub is set to compete in the final of Street Food Championships.
Ryan Warren, from Wells & Co pub The Chequers in Woolmer Green, has reached this week's final of the Street Food Championships 2022 for his signature dish of Mango’d Wings.
The event searches for the UK’s most talented and creative street food chefs from across the country and will see the chefs going head-to-head to showcase their street food flair.
Ryan’s skills will be put to the test at Islington Metal Works in London on Tuesday, October 4.
The 16 finalists will be asked to prepare their signature dish and a technical dish comprising of sponsor products to see if they have got what it takes to become the Street Food Champion of 2022.
Ryan said: "I'm really excited that I am in the finals for the Street Food Championship of the year.
"My dish is a crispy chicken wing coated in a zingy mango and lime sauce (Mango'd Wings). I'm also looking forward to the two other rounds, Santa Maria and Technical, where I'll be using sponsored products to create exciting flavoursome dishes."
Other finalists include Eggslut with their 'Gaucho Sandwich' and What The Pitta’s 'Vegan Doner Kebab'.