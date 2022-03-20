Welwyn pub aims to raise £10K for Ukraine relief efforts

You can't go wrong with a pub meal that also contributes to helping humanitarian efforts following the invasion of Ukraine.

The White Hart in Welwyn is helping to raise funds for The British Red Cross and aid their support in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, and has set a £10,000 target.

Until the end of March, pub restaurant is pledging to donate 10 per cent of all dining sales from Thursday to Saturday lunch and Wednesday to Friday dinner to The British Red Cross.

Guests who come and dine between that time will also receive 10 per cent off their bill. Should guests wish to pay their full bill then 20 per cent will be donated to the charity.

Donations will be used to reach people in urgent need and help provide essential items including food, first aid, clean water, shelter support, warm clothing, hygiene parcels and medicine.

People can also donate without dining through its Just Giving Page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bainandbridges