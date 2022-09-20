Farmers' market to launch in Potters Bar

Potters Bar's new farmers' market is set to launch on October 9 - Credit: Emmy Smith/Unsplash

A new farmers' market and gift fair is set to run every Sunday in Potters Bar.

The first market in the series will run on October 9, with the Revive Health and Fitness Centre playing host to the events.

Previously named Potters Bar Golf Club, the Darkes Lane location will see the fair run from 10am until 4pm each weekend.

Sixty individual stalls (or pitches) will be available, on which farmers and traders can sell their wares.

A selection of fruit, vegetables, fish, meat and other foods will be on sale.

Plants, flowers and gifts will also be available, as well as coffee, tea and a selection of hot food for customers to enjoy whilst perusing the stalls.

Until now, the nearest events of this type have been the markets in Hatfield, St Albans and Barnet.

More information about the event can be obtained by calling 07836 578211, or by email: neville.nbcpromotions@gmail.com .