Farmers' market to launch in Potters Bar
- Credit: Emmy Smith/Unsplash
A new farmers' market and gift fair is set to run every Sunday in Potters Bar.
The first market in the series will run on October 9, with the Revive Health and Fitness Centre playing host to the events.
Previously named Potters Bar Golf Club, the Darkes Lane location will see the fair run from 10am until 4pm each weekend.
Sixty individual stalls (or pitches) will be available, on which farmers and traders can sell their wares.
A selection of fruit, vegetables, fish, meat and other foods will be on sale.
Plants, flowers and gifts will also be available, as well as coffee, tea and a selection of hot food for customers to enjoy whilst perusing the stalls.
Until now, the nearest events of this type have been the markets in Hatfield, St Albans and Barnet.
Most Read
- 1 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
- 2 Excitement at Welwyn Garden City school as new headteacher appointed
- 3 Farmers' market to launch in Potters Bar
- 4 Man who broke victim's jaw in South Mimms punch avoids prison
- 5 Welwyn Hatfield bin collections 'move forward' for Queen's funeral
- 6 Ex-pupil launches £300,000 compensation claim against school over serious elbow injury
- 7 Man in his 80s dies during crash with wall of Welwyn Garden City property
- 8 Paedophile duped by police sting at Galleria
- 9 Plans for up to 83 homes on Codicote Green Belt approved
- 10 Hatfield House remembers Queen Elizabeth II with screening of state funeral
More information about the event can be obtained by calling 07836 578211, or by email: neville.nbcpromotions@gmail.com .