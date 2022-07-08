Potters Bar Beer & Music Festival back for 10th anniversary

The Potters Bar Beer & Music Festival 2022 will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this July. - Credit: pbbeerfest

Real-ale lovers can look forward to the 10th annual Potters Bar Beer & Music Festival, which makes a triumphant return next week.

The much-awaited event will take place on Saturday July 16 from noon to 9pm at The LA Construction Stadium, home of Potters Bar Town FC, in Parkfield.

This year's event will have a variety of beers to try including 25 real ales and eight ciders, plus a Bud bar, a Pimm's tent, five bands, kids' entertainment and food stalls.

The live music includes performances from The Eskalators, who will headline the event, Mr Creosote, The Grace Notes, and Barnyard Junkies.

Sponsored by the Hertfordshire Vans, tickets this year will cost £7.50 with advance booking, and 14-17-year-olds will pay £3, while under-13s get in for free but both age groups will have to attend with an adult. On the door, the price will double and cost attendee £15.

Event organiser Peter Waller said: “It’s our 10th anniversary and we’ve gotten larger and more popular over the years. If the weather holds out, it should be an enjoyable day that people will want to come to. Some of the proceeds made at the event will also go towards local charities and schools in Potters Bar.

To buy tickets for the event, go to: www.pbbeerfest.co.uk