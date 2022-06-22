WGC's Vegan Market is back for one more day

Vegan Market Co first came to Welwyn Garden City last October. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

The popular Welwyn Garden City Vegan Market is returning for its second of two annual events.

After February's successful market, customers have one more chance grab their vegan fare on Saturday, July 9 from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will take over Stonehills Square, right in the centre of the town - between John Lewis and the Howard Centre.

Many different vegan street vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, soapers, sustainable chandlers, zero-waste champions, local artists and environmental charities will be present on the day.

Vegan Market Co runs 50 locations of vegan markets across the UK to bring you the best of the best in everything vegan.

To become an event trader at the market see www.veganmarkets.co.uk/welwyn-garden-city-traders