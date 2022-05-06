Just one week left till the World Food Festival in Welwyn Garden City

Just one week left until the much-awaited World Food Festival in Welwyn Garden City town centre which be boast a cultural celebration of food, drink, dance, and entertainment for all. - Credit: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

There's just one week left until the much-awaited World Food Festival returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for a cultural celebration of food, drink, dance and entertainment.

The event on Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15 has a confirmed 39 food traders who will be delivering tastes from Mexico, Hungry, Spain, USA, Iraq, Brazil, and many more.

Multiple performers have also been booked for entertainment with performances ranging from Garden City Samba, The Kopy Katz, The Out of Handers and Kadam Dance.

Stages will showcase local talents such as Oaklands Music, Blake Baker, Peter Crossley and many more.

The World Market will also include over 15 market traders offering local craft spirits, loaded brownies, delicious pies, freshly baked samosas and cured meats from all over the world.

Visitors can also view the cooking demonstration stage that has gone through some upgrades this year, including Thippi from Sala Thai who will be cooking some delicious Thai dishes on Sunday and Martin West from sponsors Oaklands College who will be doing a Pina Colada Fried Egg on Saturday.

If you are brave enough, on Sunday you can also visit the incredibly talented Chilli Olly, with his very own chilli challenge.

Oaklands College principal Andrew Slade, key supporters of the event said: “it is great for us to be involved in this important community event, especially as we celebrate our 100th year as a college, and we are looking forward to seeing our students and tutors performing on stage and getting involved in the local community.”

There are also loads of activities for children to enjoy from bungee trampolines to inflatable slides and a new addition of bumper cars. A small fee will be included for rides.

This event has been funded by Welwyn Garden City businesses and organised by the WGC Business Improvement District (BID) team. Additional funding and support has come from sponsors including Oaklands College, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Ewart Price.

WHBC chief executive Ka Ng said: “It’s wonderful to welcome back the World Food Festival again this year. It’s one of the highlights of the year for the town centre and I hope as many people as possible will be able to join us to make it a really special celebration. We are delighted to be able to support the event as part of our commitment to revitalising our two town centres.”

Mounia Le Gaufey, partner at Ewart Price, one of the event sponsors, and a member of the BID Board, added: “we have missed the events, it’s so exciting to see the return of World Food Festival to the town centre and over two days! After the isolation of the past two years, it’s time to come together and have some fun. Ewart Price Solicitors is very humble to be part of this celebration of community spirit and of course yummy food!”

Download the full programme on the website www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/world-food-festival and download Loyal Free to find out all the offers available on the day.