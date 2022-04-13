First held in 1959, the event will offer a true English country fete experience which includes maypole dancing, coconut shy, live music and Pimms and local ale tent. - Credit: Lemsford fete committee

If you are looking to enjoy an afternoon of great food, drink, music and games, with a strong vintage feel, Lemsford Fete is back for the first time in three years.

First held in 1959, the event will offer a true English country fete experience which includes Maypole dancing, a coconut shy, live music and a Pimm's and local ale tent.

The event will be held on the grounds of St John’s C of E School and Church on Monday, May 2, from noon to 4pm with its main theme celebrating 150 years of the school.

It will also raise money for both the church and school and will include a local history group to talk about the school's history and a graveyard tour for visitors.

Stalls will include a BBQ with top quality meat and vegan offerings, archery, face painting, a bouncy castle, tombola, crockery smash, homemade jams and chutney, white elephant and trampolines.

Paul Butler, the chair of the fete committee said: “We are very excited but also nervous to be back as it's been almost three years since the pandemic started and we’ve held this event."

Paul added that parents of the school volunteering at the event will have to get used to new systems where they will have to use card machines as carrying cash around isn’t as common anymore.

The fete is also looking to be more environmentally friendly and encourages its attendees to bring their own water bottle and re-fill it on site and it also offers reductions on hot drinks with a re-usable cup.

After the massive success of the previous years’ line-ups the committee is excited to be bringing back the immensely popular teddy bear zip wire. Children are encouraged to bring their own teddy for an exciting ride from the top of St John’s Church tower with a certificate and picture to take away.

Adult visitors will be charged £2 entry fees, while senior citizens pay £1 and children under 16 can walk in for free.

To find out more about the event, see lemsfordfete.co.uk