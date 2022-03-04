News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do >

Still time for traders to join Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:30 PM March 4, 2022
WGC World Food Festival in 2019.

WGC World Food Festival in 2019. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The countdown is underway to the Welwyn Garden City's World Food Festival, which returns to the town in May, and there are just a few days left for traders to apply for a place.

Running over two days on Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15, the event features food, drinks and entertainment from around the world.

The deadline for all applications for traders is March 8, and any approved applications will be responded to by March 15.

To apply please use the following form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR_KZGfSKVGqlS4Fv7_BzW4dZGHZviVuiauIZcZN8i4HJobA/viewform

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Oakmere Primary School, Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Councillors agree to cut places at five Hertfordshire primary schools

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

St Albans Crown Court

Young driver, 22, jailed after Hatfield crash which seriously injured woman

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Pear Tree Post Office has reopened at Mini Mart in Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

Retail | Updated

Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. 

Food and Drink

7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon