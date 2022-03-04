Still time for traders to join Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival

The countdown is underway to the Welwyn Garden City's World Food Festival, which returns to the town in May, and there are just a few days left for traders to apply for a place.

Running over two days on Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15, the event features food, drinks and entertainment from around the world.

The deadline for all applications for traders is March 8, and any approved applications will be responded to by March 15.

To apply please use the following form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfR_KZGfSKVGqlS4Fv7_BzW4dZGHZviVuiauIZcZN8i4HJobA/viewform