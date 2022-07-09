Tasty treats at The Great British Food Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

A fabulous festival for foodies is returning to Knebworth to tickle your taste buds.

The Great British Food Festival is back at Knebworth House next weekend.

The event taking place at the Hertfordshire estate on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 promises to be a fantastic foodie weekend.

The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth on July 16 and July 17. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Over 75 different traders will be in attendance, among them artisan food producers and award-winning street food stalls.

Along with wonderful food and drink producers there will be a great line-up of local bands, fantastic chef demos, foodie talks, man vs food competitions and a bake stage.

The Great British Food Festival organisers Danny Maycock and brother Nick. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers, said: "We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield.

"On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Indian and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!"

The Chef Demo stage hosts great local chefs and some Instagram stars cooking up their favourite dishes and sharing tips.

Did you say cake? The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth on July 16 and July 17. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Each day the event hosts the 'Great British Cake Off', where amateur bakers compete head to head in two baking categories, and best of all, if you enter a cake you get free entry to the festival.

There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend, including kids' cookery lessons, free circus skills, and children’s rides.

​Bring a blanket and sit out for the day enjoying great food and drink, live music and the beautiful surroundings in Knebworth Park.

The Live Music Stage at The Great British Food Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

It's the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out for the whole family.

See www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for advanced tickets.

Tickets include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail.

Book online before your visit for a reduced rate.

Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance on the day of your visit. Under 3s are welcome free of charge.

See www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com and www.knebworthhouse.com for more on the festival.

The Challenge Stage at The Great British Food Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House



