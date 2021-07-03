Thai restaurant Giggling Squid set to open in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Giggling Squid
A new Thai restaurant has promised to bring “flavoursome dishes” to Welwyn Garden City when it opens later this year.
Giggling Squid is set to open in Howardsgate in December and will offer a menu of traditional Thai meals.
The restaurant chain plans to open in the town centre premises where Italian eaterie Zizzi is currently closed.
The unit, on the corner of Howardsgate and Parkway, was listed for sale or to let last year.
Chokdee Ltd has since applied for a new premises licence to sell alcohol at the site.
Founded by Pranee and Andrew Laurillard, Giggling Squid launched its first restaurant in 2002 in Brighton.
It now operates 38 venues across the UK, including ones in Hertfordshire at Berkhamsted, Harpenden and Bishop's Stortford.
Giggling Squid is a family-run business, with inspiration taken from the co-founder’s childhood in Thailand.
"My husband and I sat in the basement of a tiny, tiny fisherman’s cottage (now our Brighton restaurant!) way back in 2002 and pulled together our first Thai tapas menu," Pranee says on Giggling Squid's website.
"Our idea was to cook simple, rustic, fresh Thai food. We wanted a menu that people could eat like they do at home. In Thailand, mealtimes are all about lots of dishes that everyone shares."
Rooted from the ‘Land of Smiles’, Giggling Squid’s ethos is centered on guests leaving their restaurants feeling fulfilled "physically and emotionally".
The restaurant chain's menu features dishes such as sweet jicama salad, sticky chicken, Thai melting beef, and soft shell pranee prawns.
Andy Laurillard said: “Thai mealtimes are energetic, informal, adventurous and where food is celebrated. It’s relaxed and there’s no standing on ceremony.
"We simply want people to have a great time over something tasty!"
The bold Thai cuisine will be complemented by a stylish and relaxed setting.
Co-founder Andy added: "Every Giggling Squid has its own personal touch to it, and this restaurant is no different; it’s a beautifully designed space that we hope will bring a lot of pleasure to our guests. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”
Giggling Squid is expected to open in December and will be at 4-6 Howardsgate, WGC.
A takeaway menu will also be available for click and collect or telephone orders as well as delivery.