Côte Welwyn Garden City will be offering the first 50 guests at its reopening a free praline or espresso Martini crêpe - simply by stating a secret phrase on arrival. - Credit: Côte

Côte Welwyn Garden City will reopen on Saturday, May 7 following a total refurbishment of the restaurant.

The new look offers a refreshed, contemporary yet elegant French-inspired interior.

To mark the launch, Côte WGC will be offering the first 50 guests a free praline or espresso Martini crêpe – simply by stating a secret phrase on arrival. Scroll to the bottom of this story for the secret phrase!

The town centre establishment is one of the first among Côte’s 85 restaurants to undergo planned revamps as part of the French brasserie group’s brand evolution programme.

Alongside a reinvigorated menu, created by new executive head chef Steve Allen, fans of Côte Welwyn Garden City will see an expanded outdoor seating area for the summer with added planters and café screens for the perfect al fresco dining experience.

Inside, guests will discover an elegant and modernised restaurant design inspired by classic French interiors.

Normandy artist Claire de Quénetain has worked to deliver the spirit of France with a series of bespoke mural artworks throughout the restaurant.

Nico Carrozzo, general manager at Côte Welwyn Garden City, said: “We’re excited to be one of the first Côte restaurants to undergo this redesign and offer guests an exciting, fresh and elevated experience at the Côte they love.

"We’ve thought about every touchpoint within the restaurant. Guests will see upgrades to cutlery, glassware and seating.

"Alongside our new menu, which has exciting dishes to discover and evolved classics, the new restaurant will offer a space where locals can meet for any dining occasion – we can’t wait to welcome guests back.”

To mark the reopening, the first 50 guests through the doors at Côte Welwyn Garden City can claim a delicious praline or espresso Martini crêpe for free.

Guests who say the phrase ‘Magic Crêpe’ to the Côte team will be able to enjoy a crêpe on the house as part of their meal.

Côte Welwyn Garden City will reopen on May 7, at 1-3 Howardsgate, Town Centre, AL8 6AL, with bookings available now at www.cote.co.uk/restaurant/welwyn-garden-city/