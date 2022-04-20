Celebrate National Tea Day in Welwyn Hatfield with this range of tea rooms
Published: 8:30 PM April 20, 2022
- Credit: Pixabay
There is nothing more classically British than afternoon tea. In fact, the UK has consumed more tea than most countries around the world, with a love for the drink that not only dates back centuries, but has got more popular over time.
National Tea Day takes place on Thursday April 21 in the UK so why not grab a cuppa right here in the Welwyn Hatfield area at some of these venues:
- Tewin Bury Farm Hotel in Welwyn Garden City is one of the nicest places to get afternoon tea. The hotel has a great tea menu, including a super ‘free from’ menu that caters to a wide variety of dietary requirements. Find out more at https://afternoonteaonline.co.uk/book/tewin-bury-farm-hotel/
- Tealicious Tea Room is a place that brings together, family, friends, and strangers. They bring you no nonsense food and drinks in their vintage tearooms with a Greek twist from a location in Brookmans Park. Find out more at https://www.tealicioustearooms.co.uk/home
- Laura Kate is an online cake boutique and tea parlour shop in Welwyn, so you can stay at home and still devour delicious tea and cakes that are freshly made. Priced at £22 per person, the shop offers multiple different menus that are suitable for all. To contact the online shop, go to: https://www.laura-kate.co.uk/
- Bebo Café offers delicious afternoon tea delivered straight to your door. Customers can also customise their afternoon teas to their own liking and include different fruits and various other treats. They also offer a plant-based menu, classic dishes and a luxury menu. See https://bebocafe.com/
- Just a bit further afield, Down Hall Hotel offers a luxurious afternoon tea experience in an ornate country house setting. Book a place at The Down Hall Hotel at: https://www.afternoontea.co.uk/uk/east-of-england/hertfordshire/down-hall-hotel/