Published: 5:01 PM April 12, 2021

As customers return to pubs following the easing of lockdown rules, one Welwyn Hatfield hospitality venue has reopened with more space for outdoor eating and drinking.

Brookmans, in Bradmore Green, Brookmans Park, has reopened its doors today (Monday, April 12) with a new outdoor space that can accommodate twice as many guests.

On offer at the pub is also a new menu for spring, lots of choice on the drinks list, and a warm welcome from the team.

The exterior of Brookmans in Bradmore Green, Brookmans Park. - Credit: Eames Photography

The pub's general manager, Ed O'Neill, has been busy with the entire team to get the stylish establishment at the heart of the village looking its very best now that its spacious garden deck and outdoor spaces can open.

Ed O'Neill said: "We have been working really hard to be ready for the big day when we can finally open our doors again and we are so happy that the day has finally arrived!

"We've all missed being able to do what we love the most – looking after our guests and serving them plenty of the good stuff.

"The changes we have made at the pub mean we'll be able to do just that and do it really well, whatever the weather.

The exterior of Brookmans in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Eames Photography

From today, groups of up to six people from any number of households, or groups of two households, can come along and enjoy good food and drink at the pub, which is also serving a new menu for spring.

Whether you pop in for a weekend breakfast, lunch or dinner, or anything in between, there will be plenty of seasonal dishes on offer alongside some exciting new cocktails, gins and soft drinks.

The wide stretch tent in front of the pub features plenty of spots for sitting and enjoying morning coffee or a sundowner, with rosewood tables and rattan armchairs piled with comfy cushions and fleecy throws.

Brookmans, in Brookmans Park, exterior by night. - Credit: Eames Photography

At night it glows under the warm white festoon lights that are draped backwards and forwards across the tent, with lanterns, hot water bottles and gently burning braziers keeping everything toasty.

A new covered space has been created on the decking behind the pub, meaning twice as many guests can be welcomed outside, with plenty of spots for sitting back and listening to jazz music or having a relaxed supper.

Here, the atmosphere is more laid back, with comfy rattan sofas to sink into and high poseur dining tables to hang out at.

Manager Ed O'Neill added: "We've created the ideal setting for people to celebrate getting back together again, whether it's meeting friends for a drink, having cocktails or coming over for Sunday lunch at the pub.

"Make your Saturday nights out really special or gather for a dinner party under our beautifully styled stretch tent. We promise you a fantastic time with great food and drink and excellent service."

As well as being able to order food and drink from one of the team, you can also get your glass topped up and have something tasty to eat sent straight to your table using the pub's new app.

Sign up by going to https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/peach-pubs/id1536558174 or pick up a card when you arrive, create an account and you'll be all set in just a few clicks.

And if you want it to go, the pub can rustle up takeaway breakfast, coffee, Sunday roasts and more. Orders can be placed online.

Brookmans is now taking bookings outdoors for groups of up to six, or up to two households. Visit https://www.brookmanspub.co.uk/ to book.

The pub is open Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 10pm, Saturday from 8.30am to midnight, and Sunday from 9am to 10pm.

Food is served Monday to Wednesday from 8.30am to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday from 8.30am to 10pm, and on Sunday from 9am to 8pm.

If you can't get to the pub, you can still enjoy some of your favourite Brookmans dishes by treating yourself to a Peach at Home box, now available nationwide.

Starters, mains, sides and puds are all prepared and ready for you to finish in your own kitchen.

Just the ticket if you're celebrating, in need of a break from cooking, looking for a gift or simply want to have our great food at home. Visit https://www.makinglifepeachy.com/peach-at-home/