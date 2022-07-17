Lisa Snowdon has been announced for the new series of Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Welwyn Garden City's Lisa Snowdon is set to cook up a storm in the forthcoming season of BBC's Celebrity MasterChef.

The TV presenter, 50, has been named in the star-studded contestant line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will once again be putting 20 well-known faces to the test across six weeks.

They will discover who has the palate and skill to chop, slice and sizzle their way to lifting the Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

Lisa posted on Instagram: "So THIS is happening!! I’m so excited to tell you all that I will be taking part in this year's Celebrity @masterchefuk !! I have hated keeping this a secret from you, please forgive me!?

"You all know I love my food and this show so wish me luck!

"It’s coming soon to @bbc & @bbciplayer with the legends that are @johntorodecooks & @greggawallace ahhhhh can’t wait!!

"Going to get hot in that kitchen!"

Lisa Snowdon joins the likes of Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Katya Jones, McFly musician Danny Jones, and comedian Paul Chuckle among the celebrities who will take part in the upcoming MasterChef series.

Joining them in the BBC One show will be former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever.

"John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Broadcast over six weeks, the celebrities will tackle a series of cookery challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion, , and win the coveted MasterChef crown.

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities also includes former world boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former pro-footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is also among the contestants, along with All Saints' Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd, and RuPaul’s drag race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Hoping to impress with their culinary skills will also be reality star MoJo, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio, Birds of a Feather actress Lesley Joseph, TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson, and actor Clarke Peters.

This year will see the return of challenges Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge, and Dinner Party Dish in the four-week heat rounds before the top celebrities face the semi and final week stages.

Post-pandemic, the series will see the finalists face challenges cooking for a large number of people – including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, added: “This line-up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation’s most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed.

"The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Lisa Snowdon, who once dated George Clooney but is now engaged to George Smart, is no stranger to celebrity competitions, having reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

She was paired with pro dancer Brendan Cole in series six of the hit BBC One show.

Strictly cameras even visited the former Welwyn Hatfield Times offices in Howardsgate to film a segment for the show about the newspaper's 'SOS' campaign - Save Our Snowdon.

Lisa also ventured into the jungle in 2016 to take part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, will return to BBC One this summer.

