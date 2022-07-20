The fireworks finale to Folk by the Oak 2022. The festival will return to Hatfield Park on Sunday, July 16, 2023. - Credit: Tammy Marlar

Tickets for next summer's Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield have gone on sale.

The all-day music festival will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The 15th FBTO at the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday was headlined by The Proclaimers on a blisteringly hot day.

The main stage line-up also included the likes of Spell Songs, Richard Thompson, AKA Trio, and Sam Sweeney Band.

The crowd at the Acorn Stage at Folk by the Oak 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Tammy Marlar

The Folk by the Oak team said: "Thank you to everyone who joined us at Folk by the Oak 2022.

"After Sunday's joyous day of music and merriment in the leafy surrounds of Hatfield House, we can't wait to be back on Sunday 16 July 2023.

"In fact, we are so excited about returning that 2023 tickets are already on sale!"

People who book by September 30, 2022 can buy adult tickets at £42.50, while the gate price on the day next summer will be £65.

"As ever we are rewarding our most loyal and eager audience with Super Early Bird tickets," said a FBTO statement.

"These tickets are unlimited, but you must book by 30 September to save £22.50 on the gate price."

Savings can also be made by buying a family ticket, while book 12 or more tickets to benefit from FBTO's 10 per cent group discount.

It was a hot day at Folk by the Oak 2022 in Hatfield Park on Sunday, July 17. The festival will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 16, 2023. - Credit: Tammy Marlar

Organisers added: "Thank you to everyone who joined us on Sunday and made our 15th festival such an incredible day.

"We are now hard at work planning another incredible 'line-up of headliners' for 2023 and can't wait to welcome you back!"

Visit www.folkbytheoak.com to book tickets for the festival's 2023 return to the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in Hatfield Park.