Published: 5:24 PM September 23, 2021

The Folk by the Oak 2021 main stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

Two more acts have been announced for a music festival returning to Hatfield next summer.

Ahead of a special discounted ticket offer coming to a close at the end of the month, organisers have confirmed both Spell Songs and AKA Trio will play Folk by the Oak 2022.

Folk by the Oak is due to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 17, with super early bird tickets available for £39.50 until midnight on Thursday, September 30.

Spell Songs will return to play Folk by the Oak 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

The all-day Hertfordshire music festival will feature a welcome return for Spell Songs.

The collaboration features the combined talents of Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux.

Having played the Hatfield festival in 2019 and with a new album due out soon, it's no surprise the talented group will be returning to the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field next year.

FBTO organisers said: "We are overjoyed that our commission, The Lost Words: Spell Songs, has taken flight so spectacularly and is soon to alight back on our main stage at Folk by the Oak 2022.

"The set will include material from their much-anticipated second album, to be released later this year."

Spells Songs draws inspiration from the creatures, art and language in the critically acclaimed The Lost Words by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris, and from the more recently published The Lost Spells.

The Lost Words - Spell Songs performing at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

The Spell Songs singers will be accompanied by award-winning artist Jackie Morris conjuring foxes and otters with watercolour and ink live on stage.

Senegalese kora master Seckou Keita will also appear at Folk by the Oak with AKA Trio.

This trio gathers together three exceptionally talented musicians – Seckou Keita, Italian guitarist Antonio Forcione, and Brazilian percussionist Adriano Adewale.

"Expect a performance rich in seamlessly woven interlocking rhythms and mellifluous melodies, layered with the palpable delight of a friendship spanning three continents, cultures, languages and musical traditions," said Team FBTO.

"Since seeing them perform in 2019 we have been so excited to bring them to Folk by the Oak, and this is finally our year to do so!"

Festival promoters are renowned for curating a 'line-up of headliners', bringing music fans an exceptional array of internationally renowned and emerging artists from the world of folk, roots, blues and Americana.

Next summer will be no different with the two latest additions joining the Ivor Novello Award-winning and Grammy-nominated legend Richard Thompson on the FBTO 2022 bill.

"We are delighted that our 'line-up of headliners' is already building up to be one of our best yet, and are thrilled to announce two simply incredible collaborations for the Main Stage at Folk by the Oak 2022," added Team FBTO.

"Book now to catch Richard Thompson, all the wonderful artists who make up Spell Songs and AKA Trio and many more exciting acts yet to be announced, and enjoy a day of sublime music and festival fun for £10 less than our standard advance ticket price."

Book tickets before midnight on September 30 for the best available price.

Visit www.folkbytheoak.com for more.



