Tickets for Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak currently sold out

Published: 12:19 PM June 3, 2021

Fireworks at Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. - Credit: Alan Davies

Tickets for Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak 2021 are currently sold out – but more might become available closer to the event depending on the latest lockdown restrictions.

The all-day folk and acoustic extravaganza will return to Hatfield Park this summer on Sunday, July 18.

After warning music fans yesterday (June 2) that tickets were running low, with under 50 left at the time, promoters today (June 3) revealed that the Hertfordshire festival had now sold out.

The situation might change in the coming weeks though if Step 4 of the government's roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown happens on June 21st.

A further easing of social distancing rules then would potentially allow festival organisers to increase FBTO's capacity.

Folk festival favourite Kate Rusby will return to Hatfield House for Folk by the Oak 2021 - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

FBTO's website states: "We hope that the current 'roadmap' will allow us to release more tickets closer to the festival date."

People still keen to attend the Hatfield festival are asked to subscribe to the event's waiting list.

Be the first to hear if more tickets become available at https://folkbytheoak.com/waiting-list/

Folk by the Oak's 2021 line-up features Seasick Steve, Kate Rusby, The Young'uns, Sam Sweeney Band and Kitty Macfarlane.

Kitty tweeted: "Delighted to be playing the main stage at @FolkByTheOak on Sunday 18th July!"

"It's such a lovely one day event, I've been many times as a punter. Really recommend x"

Kitty Macfarlane will play Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House. - Credit: Archant

There will also be performances from Skinny Lister, The Bookshop Band, and Katherine Priddy.

If organisers are unable to accommodate two stages this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will be bringing their incredible Acorn artists over to "a beefed-up, jam-packed" main stage line-up.

***Folk by the Oak 2021 is CURRENTLY SOLD OUT!***

THANK YOU to everyone who has supported us!🙏



We hope the 'roadmap' will allow us to release more tickets soon.



*** 📢SUBSCRIBE TO THE WAITING LIST!🎟️***

Be the first to hear if tickets become available:https://t.co/yFcM7Rv8ya pic.twitter.com/Lccm7ApHkW — Folk by the Oak (@FolkByTheOak) June 3, 2021

Last year's festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have introduced COVID-19 safety measures for this summer's return.

The event's capacity has been reduced, hence why tickets are currently sold out.

The arena size will be increased this year in order to ensure that everyone may sit in the festival site at a safe distance.

There will be other measures put in place to ensure everyone's safety.

For more information on the festival's COVID-19 measures, visit www.folkbytheoak.com/festival-info/covid-19/

The Main Stage at Folk by the Oak. The music festival is set to return to Hatfield House this July. - Credit: Tammy Marlar



