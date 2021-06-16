Published: 5:08 PM June 16, 2021

Seasick Steve will be appearing at this summer's Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Folk by the Oak

The four-week delay to the government's roadmap won't stop Hatfield's Folk by the Oak music festival going ahead next month.

Despite Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown being put back from June 21 to July 19, the event in Hatfield Park will take place under Step 3 guidelines on Sunday, July 18.

Music fans lucky enough to have secured tickets to this year’s sold-out Folk by the Oak will be delighted to hear that the festival will still return to the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in the grounds of Hatfield House after last summer's cancellation.

Folk by the Oak 2019 at Hatfield House. The festival is set to return this July. - Credit: Alan Davies

Folk by the Oak event director Adam Slough told this paper: “With the safety of our wonderful festival family in mind, we have created a spacious festival site and a completely open-air event with limited capacity and robust safety measures in line with Step 3 guidelines.

"This careful planning means we can welcome everyone back to Folk by the Oak this year, regardless of the delay to the roadmap.

"Having hosted our festival in beautiful, leafy Hatfield Park since 2008, we really can’t wait to return and will continue to use our many years of experience to ensure everyone remains safe whilst enjoying all the magic of the Folk by the Oak they know and love!"

As well as a delightful and eclectic array of family-friendly activities, Folk by the Oak is known for curating a ‘line-up of headliners’.

This year’s line-up is no different and includes legendary bluesman Seasick Steve, festival favourite Kate Rusby and folk-punk six-piece Skinny Lister.

There's also a welcome return of The Young’uns, a witty Teesside trio who have performed at Folk by the Oak twice before to huge acclaim.

Seasick Steve will be appearing at this summer's Folk by the Oak festival in Hatfield Park on Sunday, July 18. - Credit: Folk by the Oak

The current Folk by the Oak 2021 line-up also features Sam Sweeney Band, Kitty Macfarlane, The Bookshop Band and Katherine Priddy.

With a reduced capacity this year, tickets for the all-day folk and acoustic extravaganza are currently sold out but you can join the waiting list at https://www.folkbytheoak.com/waiting-list

The Main Stage at Folk by the Oak. The music festival is set to return to Hatfield House this July. - Credit: Tammy Marlar

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak in 2019. The festival will return in July. - Credit: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Blues musician Seasick Steve will headline Folk by the Oak 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak



